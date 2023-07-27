Headlines

From supporting roles to leading star: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on nepotism and making his mark in Bollywood

Talking about nepotism, Aditya Roy Kapur said that he managed to bag films without the support of his brothers, thereby carving his own path in Bollywood.

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

Aditya Roy Kapur is basking in the success of his latest release, The Night Manager. He was highly praised for his portrayal of Shaan Sengupta in the web series. It seems like the actor is on his way to establishing himself as a prominent name in the OTT world. During a recent interaction with Filmfare, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about what he felt when faced with the question of nepotism. He also opened up on his experiences with unsuccessful auditions. Talking about nepotism, Aditya was quoted as saying that he managed to bag films without the support of his brothers, carving his own path in Bollywood.

Aditya Roy Kapur said that he thinks people know that he has made his own way into the industry. He started his career with supporting roles, which his brothers weren’t involved with. He added that by the time he did his first lead role, he had already done three supporting characters, hence his journey is clear for people to see.

Aditya Roy Kapur on handling rejection

Sharing his experiences with rejections during auditions Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that they never had a negative impact on him. He said that rejections were part of an actor's life and one better get used to it. "The early days of auditioning were pretty much basically a lot of ‘no.’ I used to audition for a lot of stuff but it’s not like I knew for sure that I wanted to be an actor. I was an RJ and I was happy. I was never really into films. For me, it happened by chance,” he said.

Aditya Roy Kapur said he used to go to certain auditions as people used to call him, and he would give it his best as he felt that one never knows what opportunities await them. He also said that those early years in the industry did not scare him.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's alleged relationship

Aditya Roy Kapur has also been in news for his alleged relationship with Ananya Panday. They were recently spotted together watching the Hollywood film, Barbie. However, both Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have refused to address these dating rumors.

