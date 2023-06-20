Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna not happy with Saif Ali Khan as Raavan

Mukesh Khanna called Om Raut's 'Adipurush' an insult to Ramayan.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama 'Adipurush' has been receiving backlash for the tapori language. The latest actor to slam the movie is Mukesh Khanna. The veteran was unhappy with Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Lankesh in the movie. In a new video dropped by Mukesh Khanna on social media, the actor was quoted saying, “Raavan may be scary, but how can look like Chandrakanta's Shivdutt - vishpurush? He was a pandit. You will be shocked how can someone imagine and design Raavan in this manner. I remember when the film was announced, Saif had said he'l make the character humourous. I had said then as well - ‘Who the hell are you to change characters of our epic, apne dharam me kar ke dikhao. Sir katne lagenge (you will be beheaded)’. The fact is, not much changed in Raavan's look and the makers even tried to make him do comedy.”

Saif Ali Khan as Raavan in Adipurush

He added, “Om Raut ko Raavan ke liye sirf Saif Ali Khan mila? Isase uncha character industry me rah nahi gaya kya? Raavan kaddavar tha, isko jugaad se banaya. Raavan kam sasta smuggler zyada dikhta hai (Couldn't Om Raut find a better actor than Saif Ali Khan? This one looks less like Raavan and more like a cheap smuggler).”

Mukesh Khanna revealed that Lanka was made of gold as per Ramayana, although 'Adipurush' shows a blacked-out Lanka. He further asserted that the battles depicted in the movies look more like neighborhood fights including curses and abusive language.

Adipurush an insult to Ramayana

Mukesh Khanna further called Om Raut's 'Adipurush' an insult to Ramayan. He revealed, “I usually do not talk about films, but this is related to my faith. I have read the reactions of people. One person, today's youth, said 'mazaa aya, comedy tha accha (It was fun, comedy film)'. I was like 'How can Ramayan be comedy?' So I decided to take a look, and when I researched, I realised isase bada bhayanak tamasha nahi ho sakta, isase bada apmaan nahi ho sakta humare Ramayan ka (There can be no worse drama than the film and no bigger insult to Ramayan than Adipurush).”

For the unaware, 'Adipurush' was released on 16th June.