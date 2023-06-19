Adipurush director Om Raut says he's looking forward to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Adipurush hit theatres on June 16.

Director Om Raut's mythological drama, Adipurush finally hit theatres on June 16. The project has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. The venture featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is being criticized for the poor VFX and dialogues. In between all the controversy around Adipurush, filmmaker Om Raut has revealed that he is waiting to watch Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. If the reports are to be believed, Ramayana will see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Ram and Sita. The movie is expected to go on floors by December 2023. According to reports, KGF star Yash was approached for the role of Ravana, but he turned down the offer.

Om Raut excited for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Following Adipurush’s release, cinephiles are eagerly looking forward to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The fans are thrilled as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reunite onscreen for the forthcoming mythological drama. The real-life couple last shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action drama Brahmastra.

During a recent interaction with India Today, Om Raut called director Nitesh Tiwari's writing and direction “phenomenal”. He further claimed that he is looking forward to witnessing Ramayana. The filmmaker was quoted saying, "Nitesh is a great director and a good friend of mine. I have seen his work. I have seen Dangal. It's one of the finest films that our nation has made. Everything about the film - Aamir (Khan) sir, actors, Nitesh sir's writings and his direction - I think that's phenomenal. I am looking forward to the film like every Ram bhakt."

He further added, "As many films we make on Ramayana, Prabhu Shri Ram, and everything on Rama, I think we will all root for that film or any other film that anybody is making. It's very important for us, it's the greatest history of our country, it's very important. We have to tell it as many times as we can, and as many people as possible should see the film."

Alia Bhatt meets Nitesh Tiwari

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted meeting director Nitesh Tiwari. This led to speculation that these two might soon collaborate on a project.

Alia Bhatt's forthcoming dramas

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt's forthcoming releases include her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.