Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sanjay Dutt thanks director Subhash Ghai as Khalnayak turns 30

A nostalgic post shared by Sanjay Dutt included a video with some behind-the-scene moments from the making of Khalnayak. The clip also Jackie Shroff, who starred in the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt thanks director Subhash Ghai as Khalnayak turns 30
Sanjay Dutt shared a nostalgic video on Twitter.

Sanjay Dutt’s iconic 1993 film, Khalnayak, holds a special place in the hearts of millions of moviegoers. As the movie completes 30 years of its release on June 15, Sanjay Dutt shared a nostalgic video on Twitter, thanking the film’s director Subhash Ghai, and his co-actors in the film Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. The video contained some behind-the-scenes moments from the movie. The clips also featured Jackie Shroff. Sanjay Dutt’s message for Subhash Ghai read, “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic.

Sanjay Dutt's Fans On  '30 Years Of Khalnayak'

As soon as the video was uploaded on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emojis.

One user wrote, “Dear @duttsanjay, Congratulation for #30YearsOfKhalnayak, time just flies, When I look back feels like it was released yesterday, Still remember two things people were going crazy for, one your hair style and other the songs. Those were the days when used to go early, stand in the queues for tickets, those golden days.”

Another user commented, “One of the best all time movie, just loved your acting and what a fab show.”

A third user commented, “It was an iconic movie when it released in 93, I remember people going to early morning 5 am show and some kids missing school for it, songs , dialogues and total Masala Movie. We don’t have any such Mass Entertainer’s any more.”

Check Sanjay Dutt's  30 Years Of Khalnayak Post Here

 

 

About Khalnayak

Along with Sanjay Dutt, Khalnayak also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in crucial roles, along with Anupam Kher, Rakhee, Ramya Krishna, and others.

While the captivating music was by Laxmikant–Pyarelal, Ashok Mehta looked after the cinematography. Waman Bhonsle and Gurudutt Shirali took care of the editing.

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films include the romantic comedy Ghudchadi, co-starring Raveena Tandon. The actor will also be a part of the sci-fi horror comedy, The Virgin Tree. The project will also star Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in significant roles.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.