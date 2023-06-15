Sanjay Dutt thanks director Subhash Ghai as Khalnayak turns 30

Sanjay Dutt shared a nostalgic video on Twitter.

Sanjay Dutt’s iconic 1993 film, Khalnayak, holds a special place in the hearts of millions of moviegoers. As the movie completes 30 years of its release on June 15, Sanjay Dutt shared a nostalgic video on Twitter, thanking the film’s director Subhash Ghai, and his co-actors in the film Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. The video contained some behind-the-scenes moments from the movie. The clips also featured Jackie Shroff. Sanjay Dutt’s message for Subhash Ghai read, “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic.

Sanjay Dutt's Fans On '30 Years Of Khalnayak'

As soon as the video was uploaded on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emojis.

One user wrote, “Dear @duttsanjay, Congratulation for #30YearsOfKhalnayak, time just flies, When I look back feels like it was released yesterday, Still remember two things people were going crazy for, one your hair style and other the songs. Those were the days when used to go early, stand in the queues for tickets, those golden days.”

Another user commented, “One of the best all time movie, just loved your acting and what a fab show.”

A third user commented, “It was an iconic movie when it released in 93, I remember people going to early morning 5 am show and some kids missing school for it, songs , dialogues and total Masala Movie. We don’t have any such Mass Entertainer’s any more.”

Check Sanjay Dutt's 30 Years Of Khalnayak Post Here

I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every… pic.twitter.com/7Zs0Hw5ygx — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 15, 2023

About Khalnayak

Along with Sanjay Dutt, Khalnayak also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in crucial roles, along with Anupam Kher, Rakhee, Ramya Krishna, and others.

While the captivating music was by Laxmikant–Pyarelal, Ashok Mehta looked after the cinematography. Waman Bhonsle and Gurudutt Shirali took care of the editing.

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films include the romantic comedy Ghudchadi, co-starring Raveena Tandon. The actor will also be a part of the sci-fi horror comedy, The Virgin Tree. The project will also star Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in significant roles.