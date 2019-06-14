‘We have each other on days we don’t feel inspired’: Twin sisters Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar

Twintastic singers Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar have their solo playback singing careers. While the former has Subah Subah (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) to her credit, the latter is famed for Kar Gayi Chull (Kapoor & Sons). They are usually seen together as musicians in their live performances but have released a single, Maafiyan after the first one, Sudhar Ja, in March this year. Excerpts from an interview where they talk about their career as a duo, possibly collaborating with elder sister Akriti Kakar and more.

How did Maafiyan come about?

It’s a special track for us. It came out in a jam with the writer of the track Mellow D and producer Akull. We came up with the hook as well as the idea, and soon, the whole song was ready! The reaction has been so positive, which is all we need to make more original music.

You’ve been doing mash-ups and covers. Is releasing singles a progression as artistes?

We’ve been gigging for the last six years. Mash-ups and covers come naturally to us as we perform them a lot on our shows. After being playback voices for four years now, we thought it was time to release our own singles; it’s the present and future of the music industry. Every musician should be encouraged to put out their own creation because today there’s an audience for everyone.

This is your second single in three months. Do you plan to drop stuff regularly?

That’s absolutely correct. We both have decided to at least put out five singles in a year if not more, whether composed by us or not, but sung by and featuring us.

Any plans of collaborating with Akriti, too?

That would be extremely special as she’s always been the biggest inspiration for us growing up and wanting to be singers. If we were to do a single as a trio, we will bring something new to the table as we have different singing styles. We’d definitely love to work on that soon.

What more music can we look forward to from you as a duo?

When it comes to our independent music, we are trying to bring back or create a lot of pop content, which is the foundation of music that we grew up on. Indipop has a big place in our hearts. We have just entered a whole new journey of music and can’t wait to experiment with different genres together. We’re working on some Punjabi, R&B and pop tracks that are in the pipeline.

Is it heartening to have each other in the industry since it’s very competitive and stressful?

It is reassuring to have two minds working on one project so you always have two perspectives and then it’s fun to find a middle ground. It’s very comforting to have someone who thinks like you, does the same thing as you, is your business and creative partner. We always have each other on days we don’t feel inspired or motivated. One is what the other is not, so we balance each other creatively and musically. So, double the ideas, double the energy at work is always fun!