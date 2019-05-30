‘Takht is my interpretation of period cinema’: Karan Johar

There is a slight change in the schedule of Karan Johar’s next directorial, Takht. Before he left for his birthday break to New York, the acclaimed filmmaker had told us that the movie will kick-start towards the end of 2019. However, now some trade sources say that Takht could be mounted early next year. And, the reason for this is simple.

Before he embarks on the journey of the magnum opus that stars seven top actors — Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor — KJo wants to fine-comb the prep. He wants every strand in place before he goes on set. He tells us more about the film…

Is Takht your most ambitious venture?

Yes. It is scary. I was in a prep meeting with all the teams and suddenly they said, ‘Karan, you are looking a bit stressed.’ I told them I was feeling anxious. Each time I think of the scope of work that needs to be done, I feel intimidated. It is daunting and huge. It is challenging but also exhilarating. I’ve never made a period film and I want to do my interpretation of that world and syntax. I know period dramas have been attempted and achieved in Indian cinema. There is no point in me doing something that you have seen before. I need to give it my slant, my energy. I am hugely nervous but also excited.

(From L-R) Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Have people asked you why you are venturing into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s world?

I have been asked that and other such questions. While I am a huge fan of SLB, as someone who loves his work, I understand that he has set the benchmark already. However, I am hoping that what I do with Takht will be completely individualistic. Takht will have its own energy and charm.

Talking of which, you have probably courted the right energy in getting Ranveer, Alia and Vicky on board…

It is a first for me with Ranveer, Bhumi, Janhvi and Anilji. The latter has never worked in a Dharma Production. I am so glad that the first time we are collaborating with Anilji is on a film which I am directing. I have worked with Vicky and Alia before. Kareena has acted in my film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). However, we will be teaming up after a long gap. I am collaborating with people I love and respect. This, to me, is the best combination. Everyone is working towards making a special motion picture. And that is my biggest endeavour.

(From L-R) Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor

So, the movie will go on floors by the end of 2019?

Yes, it will go on floors by the end of this year.