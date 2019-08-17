‘I’ve done enough guest appearances’: Amit Sadh wants to do full-fledged roles in movies

As the distraught father of four children in the digital film, Barot House, Amit Sadh has been winning rave reviews. The ZEE5 original is a suspense drama about a family that’s caught in a series of murders. The actor likens the viewers’ response to what he received for his first web outing, Breathe. “To be honest, I didn’t know it’s making such an impact — the calls, the messages and reviews that I am getting are similar to what I got for Breathe. I am a little numb. I am happy as an actor that it is unanimously accepted by everyone. This doesn’t happen often. It happened with Kai Po Che! (2013) and Sultan (2016). It’s like a rainbow, which doesn’t come every time and I am enjoying it,” he smiles. The Gold actor tells us how he prepped for the role, his upcoming projects and why after Super 30 he hasn’t signed any film yet.

Both, in Breathe and Barot House, you have played complex characters. Why are you drawn to such roles?

I am a huge fan of Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey. When you are starting your career, you are pushed to do so many different things. But now, I think I have found a corner, a groove of what kind of stories I want to be part of and what type of characters I want to play. I have a soft corner for damaged people or those who are not supposedly quintessentially perfect but have the instincts to be protective. Like Kabir Sawant in Breathe was a protector, even in Barot House, the father is a provider. I want to do real-life characters from real-life situations.

How did you prep for the role?

It was a hell of a ride because I had to dig in a lot. I had to be in the zone for hours, day in and day out so that the consistency of the character and the draft was constant. When you lose someone, you don’t eat properly, don’t sleep and you are grieving. There is a certain method to show that — how you do it is up to you — don’t drink water, food, or torture yourself by remembering your bad past. I wanted people to feel my pain. We all have untapped or locked emotions. I had to stretch them and dig into things that I have healed from. It’s a taxing process, but when you finish it, you feel light. There is a psychological cleansing. Now, when people see it and give their interpretation, it brings a smile to your face.

You are part of the web series, India Strikes Back, but there’s a film on the subject. How will your show be different?

I am a huge fan of that film (Uri: The Surgical Strike), too. It’s a great movie. But that is a movie format and this is a web series. You will get to see more details here. It’s an intriguing subject, so, I am sure people will be interested in watching all the details which are difficult to show in a film. We have about 10 episodes — you’ll get to see how special forces function, the democracy, the decision making when you are at war, etc. We have really worked hard — I literally hurt and bent my back with 40-kg armour, shooting the entire day. After this series, my respect for the services and people in uniform has doubled. You have worked with Abhishek Bachchan in the second season of Breathe.

Amit Sadh

How was the experience?

It was great fun working with him. I always call him big bro. I have looked up to him in films like Guru and Yuva. Those were actually my learning curves before I even entered movies. I feel privileged and happy that he has brought new energy to Breathe. He is a talented actor and his fans will love him for what he has done in it.

Have you signed any films after Super 30?

Honestly, I don’t have any film right now. I am gearing up for India Strikes Back followed by Breathe 2. Let’s see, after watching all these if the producers and directors will think of giving me something special. This time I am going to wait, and not sign anything. I have done enough guest appearances; I want my fans to watch me in a full-fledged role in a film.

Do you feel you haven’t got your due in movies?

I don’t think like that. I have movies like Kai Po Che, Sultan and Gold. Everyone has their own interpretation about what is due to them, but yes, my fans keep messaging me on social media saying I am an underdog, or that I haven’t got my due. I came with Rs 200-300 in my pocket to Mumbai and aaj Hindustan mujhe janta hai. But, I do feel why I am not getting the parts that I want and somewhere I am grateful to the digital platform which has given me a new ray of hope. I am proud of my work here and I will continue to be on it. However, I am an actor and I want to do movies. The way I go to watch The Rock in Fast and Furious, I want people to come and watch me. I had three scenes in Super 30, but I got a good response. Still, as of now, I am not going to do guest appearances. I am waiting for that right film.