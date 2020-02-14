DNA Exclusive: Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani talk about 'Dus Bahane 2.0', 'Baaghi 3' and remaking songs

'Dus Bahane' recently made its re-entry on our playlist with 'Baaghi 3'. Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani stepped in to compose their song's version 2.0. Vishal and Shekhar got candid while talking about their composition, 'Baaghi 3' and the culture of remaking songs.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

1. Are you satisfied with Dus Bahaane's remake?

Vishal: Frankly, the original is the original, and that's the way we wanted that song to sound. If we were to do a new version of our choice, it would be a very different sound than what you hear in the new version. We would have gone in an entirely opposite direction, just to make it all new and fresh. However, in this case...the important thing was to retain creative control of one's own music. There was honestly no need to tamper with the original at all, but since it had already been done and already been shot, we didn't want the film to have to delete or re-shoot the song and lose all that money, so we did whatever we could to save it instead.

2. What made you agree to come on board for the remake, especially since you were so against that culture?

Shekhar: Again, only because it is our song, it belongs to us, and it wouldn't be fair for someone else to put their name to it after composing one or two lines. That is straight-up theft, and that practice needs to stop NOW!

3. There is now a newer trend - of remaking sons in the remake of movies (for example Love Aaj Kal). Now that Kaminey 2 is also coming up, if one of your most popular songs Dhan Te Nan is remade, how would you react to that

Vishal: That's Vishal Bharadwaj's and Gulzarsaab's song. Sukhwinder Singh and I have only sung it for them. It's for them to react or decide what they want to do with it.

4. Your reaction to the 'Baaghi 3' trailer? What are your expectations from the film?

Shekhar: Looks like another massive hit in the Baaghi franchise! Tiger fans will go crazy and Shraddha looks the hottest we've ever seen her look, in the song.

5. Now that the trend of remaking songs is being accepted and you have your own stand of not supporting that, what will be your way forward?

Vishal: I can only hope it will stop, and if it must go on, then I would request the film business to at least get the original composers to sign off on it, keep their credits front and centre over and above anyone else and don't try to steal or destroy their legacy.