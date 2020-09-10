DNA Exclusive - Tanuj Virwani on Sushant Singh Rajput case: Need to reach crux of the matter before pointing fingers

Actor Tanuj Virwani, best remembered for his role in 'Inside Edge', has been spending time in Dubai, shooting for his new web show, which remains untitled. When we at DNA caught up with the actor, he spoke to us about various things - right from being a star kid in the industry, to how a lot changed after young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

On the current development in the case, Tanuj mentioned that one must reach the crux of the matter before pointing fingers. He also spoke about life after 'Inside Edge' and how he is taking his professional life currently. The actor also gave a hint about if he would be seen in movies once again.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

1) Have you been stuck in Dubai or flew down recently?

I haven’t been stuck in Dubai. We actually flew out here to shoot a new show. So we’ve come out completely of choice and yes I am absolutely no complaints. They have done a very good job.

2) Since there is restriction in shooting during COVID-19, is there any difficulty that the show has been facing on that terms?

Of course, it’s definitely quite different from what we expected on a set. You got a lot of people roaming about in PPE kits and face masks, there are temperature checks and hand sanitizers in every corner and all the actors and the crew stay distant and we also have these bands where people from different departments wear a different coloured band.

3) What are the precautionary measures taken by you and your team while shooting?

As I said, we have to undergo a COVID-19 test once a week. We of course use hand sanitizers, PPE kits, face masks so we are trying to the best that we can.

4) You are known for Inside Edge. How did your life change after doing the show, in terms of self-confidence. You definitely got a boost after praises for your performance back then. Did that help you decide where do you want to take your career?

Inside Edge has definitely been a huge shot on the arm for me as far as my career is concerned. I had done some work before that, but nothing really clicked. It really kind of put me on the map. Also, when you a part of a successful show like Inside Edge, it gives you better visibility and a lot more options. Good work leads to better work and that’s the rule of the game.

5) Has being a starkid benefitted you in the industry?

Being a star kid has its fair share of plus as well as minus points. You actually get instinct recall value because of a famous parent, have easier access to the doors of the industry when it comes to meeting casting directors and stuff but having said that after your show or film comes out, you have to stand on your own feet, the fame that your parents have garnered for you isn't going to make you shine if you don’t have a good combination of talent, hard work and good fortune.

6) The untimely death of a young star, 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput, has left a void for many. Did it also take you aback and make you think and rethink certain things?

It came as a huge shock to me even though I did not know him personally. Since his passing, in the days and months a lot has come to light. I think we meet to reach the crux of the matter before pointing fingers at someone. There is a reason we have laws and there is a reason we have judicial system in our country. Whatever has come in the public domain, when I speak about it with my friends in the fraternity, I find easy to relate when it comes to a whole lot of things. I think there is a duality which comes to the life of an actor in the Hindi Film Industry and sometimes it gets too tiring and exhausting. I think that’s kind of what happened over here. So basically living up to this expectation of people where you can end up losing yourself.

7) Are you away from your mother Rati Agnihotri currently? How is she coping with the pandemic?

So my mom is in Poland right now. She spends about 5-6 months in a year over there because my masi and her have started 5 restaurants over there. So there is Thai, Japanese, 2 Indian restaurants, Chinese. So, she’s kind of busy setting up all of that there. As much as I miss her and miss spending time with her during all this, I’m happy that she’s in a country where there are far less cases and she’s safe and happy.

8) What is your strategy towards work currently - take it one at a time, or take anything that comes your way?

I think it’s important to know yourself as an actor and to know what kind of roles or performances or projects entice you an as actor. Because I think it’s a long commitment on any new project. Having said that, when you attach your name to a project. You need to dive head first and go all in and not take any of these for granted. I just try to tap in a different part of my personality and give the audience something new, fresh, relatable. So I’m striving to reach to much better.

9) Will you explore web shows for now or step foot back in movies too?

I think the OTT space has been very very kind to me and that’s why you see me doing a lot more stuff here that in movies. I also do kind of like to have a parallel eco system where I can kind of go some movies and do some shows so at the end of the day it’s the character, the project the star cast and the story.