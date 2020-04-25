DNA Exclusive: 'Take a second to be very thankful I have home & comfort', says Shruti Haasan on dealing with lockdown

Just before the song's release, Shruti Haasan was prepping up for and excited for father Kamal Haasan's track 'Arivum Anbum' release. Shruti is one of the singers in the song of hope and positivity in times of COVID-19. She features in the video which also has glimpses of Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Shruti Haasan, Bombay Jayashree, Siddharth, Lydian, Andrea, Sid Sriram and Mugen.

Right after the track released, the actress-singer, who appeared to have striked the balance between excited and composed, opened up to DNA about working on the song and dealing with the lockdown. She urged her fans to show more sensitivity and compassion, something which the song also communicates. Shruti also opened up about herself and stated that if she ever feels low during the lockdown, the first thought that comes to her mind soon after, is the fact that she has a house and comfort which some others might not have.

Here are some excerpts from an interview with Shruti Haasan:

1. You have collaborated with your father for the song. How special was it? Were there any challenges?

It was really wonderful collaborating with my father for the song. He's been alone and very creative at this time so it's wonderful to see that communicated in the song. Unfortunately I don't have all my recording equipment with me so that was quite challenging actually to make sure I can record it properly.

2. While the song is about positivity and hope, how are you handling the lockdown?

I would say that I've been very positive during the lockdown. I think I'm somebody who genuinely enjoys my company quite a bit, so it's not been very hard for me. Every time I feel like I'm going to start to complain, I always take a second to be very thankful to the fact that I have home and comfort compared to people who don't even have that.

3. Tell me more about the song and about how you felt while working on it?

The song 'Aribum Anvum' is compassion with sensitivity, love with wisdom. I think the lyrics are the most powerful aspect of the song, as well as the fact that so many people have come together to support this good intention.

4. It has been quite some time since you sang a Hindi song. Any plans to take something up soon?

I don't know about singing Hindi film song but definitely some Hindi collaborations in pipeline for sure.

5. You said in an interview that you, your father and actually the whole Haasan family is staying at different places during the lockdown. Did that prove to be a challenge while working on the song?

All of us are staying in different places and it's a choice that we took ourselves. I had just travelled out of the country so it was important I was away myself. My sister was shooting and she was abroad as well. So I think we all felt it was better for us to be doing this separately.

6. Has the lockdown brought the Haasan family closer than before?

I definitely think that. My dad and I speak more often. The same goes with my sister. Technology has been sucha blessing. We were always kind of like a family that gave each other space but also supported each other. So it's been really amazing and this time has kind of rekindled our relationship in a new way.

7. Do you know someone who has been dealing with the virus?

I personally do not know anyone from my circle who's COVID-19 positive. I will say that we will all soon know someone who is at the speed which it is spreading. I would just like to request everybody not to discriminate. I have seen people treating it like death sentence and it's not. We have to be sensitive and supportive of each other.

8. As an actor, you might have a staff that works for you. A) Were they with you at the time of recording the song? B) What in your capacity have you done to ensure their well-being?

I have a staff who come in and out liek assistants, but none of them are working right now. My domestic help have also not been there, so it's basically just been myself.

9. What was your contribution to and takeaway from the song?

I'm really happy to be part of a song which has such a positive intention. I have great regard and respect for every other artist in the song so it was wonderful to be in such exemplary company. I'm very happy that papa's song has the reach and impact it deserves to have.

10. A message for your fans.

Just request people to hold on as much as they can.