DNA Exclusive - Shahid Kapoor for me is like a learning, appreciate universe for making it happen: Mrunal Thakur

A few days back, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur announced that they have wrapped the Uttarakhand schedule of their upcoming film, Jersey. The actors had shared the happy news on their social media pages. For the uninitiated, Shahid and Mrunal had to head back to Mumbai from Jersey shoot back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, during an exclusive interaction with DNA, Mrunal shared her shoot experience amid the pandemic and how she learnt so many things from Shahid.

When asked about how she felt while returning on the sets after six months, Mrunal stated, "I am blessed to have such wonderful producers. Everybody was comfortable, going through the necessary precautions and safety measures. I thought it was going to be very difficult but it was very smooth. We became a family altogether. We finished this schedule in 20 days, so it took us a long time to finish the shoot and it was really worth it."

Talking about shooting in Uttarakhand, Mrunal went on to share, "Going to Uttarakhand was also the best break and it was so beautiful. Mumbai in lockdown was really claustrophobic. I needed that change and nothing can make me feel better than standing in front of the camera. Can't wait to shoot for the next schedule soon."

So was it easy to get into the character after a long gap? To which the Super 30 actor said, "Our director made a very smart decision of starting the new chapter of the film. It was not really difficult to get into it. In fact, it was kind of fun, a new beginning."

Mrunal couldn't stop praising Shahid and called it as a 'learning' experience while working with him. She said, "I won't stop praising Shahid because he is so fabulous as a performer. Every time he creates magic on screen and I just kind of wonder 'how do you do it?' I make sure to sit in front of the monitor when it's his shot so that I don't miss out on that X factor that he has."

She further shared an anecdote stating, "I think Shahid Kapoor for me is like a learning. I have learnt so many things from him on the sets. I really appreciate the universe for making it happen. It was like a dream for my sister and me, we used to cut his pictures and used to get scolding from my parents. Now, it has finally happened and it's really nice to share all these moments with Shahid. He would say 'What are you saying?!' It was really sweet."

Mrunal concluded by saying, "I can't wait to do another film with Shahid."