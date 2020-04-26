DNA Exclusive: 'Received many videos of doctors listening to Muskurayega India while on duty', says Vishal Mishra

A few days after COVID-19 lockdown was announced, Vishal Mishra became the man of the hour as he released songs one after another, be it 'Aaj Kal' or his last release 'Muskurayega India' featuring Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu and Kartik Aaryan. The song on hope and positivity during COVID-19 was a message for the Indians on how to tackle the pandemic. While talking about the song, Vishal also revealed that something special is coming up soon as well.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

1. With Muskurayega India, Manjha and Aaj Kal, do you think your time is here?

I don't believe in the theory "your time is here" but I do get this a lot. With movies like 'Race 3', 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' and 'Kabir Singh', having won Filmfare awards and releasing 3 songs consecutively, I have people saying this to me all the time. Honestly, I don't believe in this theory at all and neither does it matter to me. My theory is to do what I know the best and that's making the last magic left in the world, music. I want to spread this magic because I know people are vulnerable so by making music I'm fulfilling the feeling of lack off companionship. As an artist, I am grateful that I am understood and my audience loves me. So here's to me looking forward to "THIS TIME" where I just continue to make music that makes not just me but the world happy.

2. Would it be right to say Aaj Kal is your fastest views on a music video which is not part of a movie?

Yes. of course. With the kind of admiration Aaj Bhi has received and having crossed 25 million views in 3 days it feels amazing and crazy. But more than the views I appreciate the love it has received.

3. Before composing Muskurayega India, were you informed that Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann would feature in your music video?

I wasn't. It was Jackky Bhagnani who called me first but, this song was my idea and I am so glad that all like minded people came together and made this song happen. Muskurayega India has been called the second national anthem of India and as an artist there's nothing better than this.

4. Is it tough to prepare a song for a pandemic? What are the challenges you faced with Muskurayega India?

Making a song or any song is difficult and is not in any individuals hand, specially pertaining to a pandemic or any situation for that matter. I believe in making a song magical or not making it at all. Personally, I don't make a song just for the sake of it. I make music with all my heart and put my 100% in it. I'm glad I could make this song although it was difficult but I am thankful to Shadab bhai who has done the mixing of the song, without him this song wouldn't have been possible. The song has turned out to be very beautiful and has been appreciated by millions specially our frontline workers. I have received so many videos from our health care workers listening to the song while they are on duty rendering their services and I think it's beautiful to become the voice of the nation.

5. You also composed and sang Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh, a movie which constantly made headlines. Have you seen the film yet and what are your views on the whole situation?

Yes, I have seen Kabir Singh and fun fact - I composed Pehla Pyaar while I was in London during New Years and on the other hand Kaise Hua was made on the edit of the movie with Sandeep sir, Murad sir and Neeraj. I am so glad that both the song and movie has reached masses.

6. What is keeping you occupied during the lockdown?

Music, the only one thing that can keep me occupied and is keeping me occupied. I have my studio at home so I am busy making new new music and I can't wait so the world to hear it.

7. We heard you are set to make an announcement for a music video in May...

Yes, that's right. I am going to release a music video in May and I am going to announce the same really soon. Hopefully everyone will love this one too.