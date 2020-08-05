Honey Trehan made his directorial debut with 'Raat Akeli Hai'.

It's been just a few days since latest whodunit film Raat Akeli Hai streamed on Netflix and people can't stop talking about it. The thriller marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan and has an ensemble cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Aditya Srivastava. Raat Akeli Hai is one of the films which skipped theatrical release and made it to the OTT platform.

Along with Raat Akeli Hai, Shakuntala Devi and Lootcase also released on other OTT platforms on the same day. During an Exclusive interaction with DNA, Honey was asked about the relief from box office clash and film being streamed digitally. With an interesting analogy, he stated, "I like to watch movies in the theatre and OTT came into our lives in the past couple of years. I am very happy the kind of platform OTT is to showcase your film and creative work in 190 countries with just one click. OTT is a place where a film of 100 crore budget is watched as well as of those made in Rs 10 crore. Who are the stars and everything, all these things are not going to hold merit."

Honey added, "Let me tell you, OTT with content is more like a king and audience is your Queen. So if your content is not great, then your image is on Queen's 'nakhra'. It's a beautiful thing that filmmakers can make it work only with great content and the rest of it depends on the audience."

Nawaz who was also a part of the conversation agreed to Honey and they had a hearty laugh.