DNA Exclusive: 'Learnt from Aamir Khan that actor should remember his continuity', says actor Aakash Dabhade

He falls and falls and rises again, and take is a spirit of Aamir Khan which actor Aakash Dabhade acquired right from his first movie '3 Idiots'. Last seen in 'Article 15' and 'Housefull 4', the actor, who has also worked in 'Stree', reveals Khan inspired him to keep going in life. He happened to spill that continuity is an important aspect, which he leart from Mr. Perfectionist.

Recently seen in 'Maharaj Ki Jai Ho', a Television show where he plays the epic 'Mahabharat' character Shakuni, Aakash spoke to us at DNA about his experience in movies so far, working on his Television show and the coronavirus lockdown.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

2018-2019 had been quite the year for you with movies like 'Stree' and 'Article 15'. How do you look back at it? Narrate your experience with Rajkummar and Ayushmann.

It was pleasure and fun working with them. They are sincere and comitted actors. They deserve to be in a space they are today. 2019 had been a very busy year for me. I had three releases in 2019 which were 'Penalty', 'Article 15' and 'Housefull 4'. Apart from that i was busy shooting for a finite series 'Maharaj Ki Jai Ho'. I was also shooting for an international film which is likely to release in 2020 and I shot for a web film for zee5 called Shukranu'.

You have also been part of '3 Idiots', if I'm not wrong, that too around the beginning of your career. What is the one thing you learnt from being around Aamir Khan and how were your relations with him? Did he turn into your mentor?

'3 Idiots' was my debut film and it came to me when i was doing my graduation in college. Rajkumar Hirani's casting team spotted me in a play and made me a part of '3 Idiots'. It was an absolute delight to see him perform live in front of you. I used to observe the minute details he used put in every take. One thing I got to learn from Aamir sir was that an actor himself should remember his own continuity.

You are now working on a TV show. Why the switch?

It is my personal belief that there are no boundaries or borders of mediums for an actor or for that matter any other artist. When I was approached for 'Maharaj Ki Jai Ho' that was to be aired on Star Plus, I was shooting in Greece with Sanjai Mishra and Johnny Lever for a film 'Kya Masti Kya Dhoom'. The writer, director and producer of the show David Polycarp sir told me that there is a very interesting character for me in this series. Since I had worked with him in the past and I also found the plot of the show based on 'Mahabharat' and the character of Shakuni very interesting, I took it up. Seldom you get to play a character like Shakuni, plus in this show Shakuni is not only cunning but funny and lovable. So it was a challenge for me as an actor to blend all these three in one and now people are simply loving it.

In the current situation of COVID-19, how are you holding up? What has happened to the cast and crew of your sets? Are the daily wage workers receiving their salary yet?

My last shoot before the lockdown was for a web series Mastram for MX player produced by Sunil Bohra sir and Prabhleen Kaur Mam. He has been actively supporting all his staff. As fas as I am concerned, I make online payment to my personal staff which is my boy and hair stylist on the same day. I keep on enquiring about them.

Coming to your work, are you expecting to be approached again for Stree 2?

'Stree' has been a very succesful project commercially and otherwise. People still remember me as a part of the song Kamariya and the dialouge 'Saaman Hai Kya'. I am not aware if 'Stree 2' is coming but if approached I will be more than happy to be associated with it.