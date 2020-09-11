DNA Exclusive: 'Insider-outsider are just labels we are glorifying for no use,' says Shweta Tripathi

Actor Shweta Tripathi, best remembered as Golu from 'Mirzapur', has seen a shower of good projects coming her way during the lockdown. The latest film which released on the digital platform Netflix, was 'Cargo', which starred her and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.

While excited for 'Mirzapur 2', Shweta also revealed where she wants to see herself in the near future. For the first time, the actor also spoke about why she is silent about her struggle in the industry, and why she is upset with the society currently.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

How have you been dealing with the lockdown?

There's just so much happening. On the personal front, I can't complain much because I've had three releases, and they have been received so well. There is a fourth release too, just so much to be thankful for.

You were the one who brought Vikrant Massey in the film. What gave you the confidence to approach him?

When I choose a project, the script is obviously a priority, but the cast is equally important to me. I think if the casting is not proper according to the story, then nothing would work. Cargo is a very small film and people were attached to it because of sheer love, passion and the story which was being narrated. Everybody was a little apprehensive of whom to approach. Not everybody will jump at the opportunity because of certain restrictions, and it's understandable. For me, Prahastha's character was very important because Yuvishka's 99 percent scenes were with him. At that time, we (Vikrant and me) were shooting for 'Mirzapur', and I had seen Vikrant's work in 'A Death In The Gunj', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', and I was really impressed. I saw him just before 'Mirzapur' and thought 'oh my god, is this Bablu!?' I was sure of doing my homework because he's a very strong actor. We were actually finishing 'Mirzapur' and thought why not ask him. I was confident that once he meets Arati and gets to know about the story, he wouldn't say no, because he seems to be an actor and person who would jump at the opportunity. Yes, money and fame is important, but the heart is in the story, which hopefully can be seen in our choices. I remember messaging him from a cab to just hear the script. He was ready in an instant, and even said yes to the script within 15 minutes, without even reading the script. I believe in energy, and everything just worked out. Imagine it was shot two and a half years back, but released on Netflix now and is trending there!

I heard he said yes because of you...

Yeah, he has this belief that the film would be good because I said yes. I'm just so lucky that the projects I have been associated with, have touchwood, been liked. My husband Cheetah wonders how do I have a knack of selecting scripts. He saw Cargo and was very happy about it. I think the credit goes to my directors because of the script they offer me and the way they make me look good.

Your chemistry with Vikrant appeared very natutral. Did you have to work on that?

You can't work on chemistry. I remember when I was shooting 'Masaan' with Vicky (Kaushal), we didn't think our chemisty was amazing. We were just being true to our characters, which is why I think if something is well-written and as an actor when you understand the emotional graph and journey of your character, then the chemistry will flow naturally like the script demanded. If the actors are competent, then the chemistry will naturally come on screen. Like 'Masaan', the chemistry between Vikrant and me was natural.

Seeing that sci-fi films are not easily accepted in India, what made you say yes to Cargo? Were you apprehensive in the beginning?

Not at all. People were not accepting of the concept when Arati narrated it, but it was out-of-the-world, literally. Also, it takes a lot of courage. I think hats off to our producers Shlok and Naveen for keeping their faith. More so, they accepted a debut director. For me, if a genre has not been explored, I definitely want to tap it. As an actor I want to push my boundaries not only with performance but also story-telling. I love supporting people who dream. That is also because they make me dream too. The product might not be a complete 10, but the learning experience always is, which is very important for me.

Cargo is essentially a male-centric film (around Vikrant Massey) and you come as a breath of fresh air, only to soon replace him. Was that the character graph even on script?

I think the film is about human emotions and a lot of people can relate to it. The story according to me was about a man who was so disconnected that he lost connection with himself. A character then comes in and helps him get back in touch with how he used to be. It is also about a person with magical powers who loses them because of the way the society is. It is also very real that no matter if we like it, what happens around us makes a difference.

Being an outsider in the industry, you must have had your share of struggle. Was there a reason you never opened up about it?

It is because I have a beautiful journey. The biggest struggle for me was waiting for the right project to come. Every character is an emotional journey, and affects me. More so, I don't want to glorify my struggle when I've not had that kind of a struggle. Hardowrk and struggle are essential for following dreams. I would also like to believe I'm an insider now, because I've spent years in the industry. Maybe my family didn't belong to this place, but my family belongs in storytelling and so much more. I think these are just labels that we are just glorifying for no use. Why spread negativity? I want to support my co-actors and think there is a lot of love in the industry as well. I have got a lot of support too. So I don't want to forcibly talk about something which isn't even there. I think I am more upset with the society and trolling culture, than the industry. They should know a back story before jumping to conclusion.

You have embraced the OTT world currently. Would you like to explore it a little more or switch between films and digital?

For me, a story is more important than the platform. I don't care if it's in cinema halls, stage, or digital. That is never a criteria for me. Tomorrow if I get a big commercial film and am not satisfied with it, I'll say no. I think the clarity for an artist is really important. I don't want to let go of that. I did a Tamil film because I found the story exciting.

Are you open to even working on TV?

Absolutely. If I get a good story, I will jump at it.

What's the update on Mirzapur 2?

The trailer will be out soon. The project is closest to my heart and I have the biggest smile when we talk about it. I always felt that my team has held my hand and taken me through the journey. No matter how dark the story is, but the shooting experiences are one of the best of my life.

Anything else that you took up apart from the projects you have at the moment?

I would love to do voiceovers. I think it's a different challenge when you can only hear a person. I feel the more we explore and grow, the performance will become better. I think I have become more patient now and know what makes me happy.