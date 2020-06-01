DNA Exclusive: 'Can see Wajid Khan's smiling face', old friend Tochi Raina remembers late music composer

Music composer Tochi Raina's demise has left the industry in shock. We at DNA caught up with one of his old friends Tochi Raina, who is devastated with the news, and has been in contact with the late music composer's family since the news broke.

"I'm very sad that Wajid Khan has left us today. It's a massive loss for the music industry. Every person works hard to reach the kind of success he achieved. When we hear news about such personalities, it is saddening. I pray for Wajid, that may he rest in peace," said Tochi Raina.

Raina and Khan's friendship goes back to 1994. Tochi said, "Our friendship began in 1994-1995. We might have not worked together, but loved each other immensely. Wajid bhai only said one thing, 'Tochi bhai, seeing your spiritualism and simplicity towards life inspires me. You have motivated so many people.' I can see Wajid's smiling face in front of my eyes."

"I was his friend but also knew him from long ago. His youngest brother Javed was crying when I spoke to him in the morning. I have been aghast. I was very well-connected with Javed and Wajid bhai. I have met Sajid bhai just once. In fact, their father Sharafat bhai has played tabla with me in a programme. Today also I remember uncle. They are well-mannered family and have done some renowned work in the industry, which I am missing today," remembered a heartbroken Tochi Raina.