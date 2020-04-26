Apart from working with Akshay Kumar recently in 'Teri Mitti-Tribute', Arko also shared his experience working with actor Ajay Devgn

Soon after 'Teri Mitti- Tribute' for the doctors, we at DNA interacted with one of the composers of the song Arko, who was his calm self while answering questions thrown his way. He went on to talk about 'Teri Mitti-Tribute's germinating point, how Akshay Kumar contributed towards the song, and working with Ajay Devgn for the first time in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'.

Here are the excerpts from his interview:

1. How did the idea of Teri Mitti Tribute come up?

We all wanted to do something in this situation. The main problem that seemed to all of us was how people were mistreating doctors and health workers and not being compassionate towards them when they are the ones who are sacrificing so much for us right now. That was the basic idea of making this. Akshay sir wanted us to come up with new lines and a new version, so that's how it began.

2. Was Akshay Kumar's message in the video a pre-decided one?

Yes, it was pre-decided. This was planned as a tribute to the doctors and health-workers. As you know, he's involved with Bharat Ke Veer and he's a sensitive citizen. He's also involved in numerous causes. There's no more pressing and challenging time for all of us right now.

3. How did you work on the composition under the lockdown? Any challenges you faced?

The challenge is we couldn't meet. Me and Manoj had previously written down lots of verses. There were many beautiful verses that we didn't use in the film as we had to select three verses for 'Kesari' for the final song. The other verses which we didn't use were unfortunately not going with the tribute to doctors and nurses. In this context we requested Manoj to write new lines. We caught up on chat and he sent us the lines. Me, Aditya, Eric Pillai B Praak, Manoj Muntashir all of us had to do it on call and that was tough.

4. Your first song on patriotism featured Akshay Kumar, and second one is with Ajay Devgn. What is the difference working with both the actors?

Bhuj is a special film and we don't know when it will release but we're looking forward to it. Both Ajay and Akshay sir are stalwarts. I've been watching them from school days. I'm a big fan of both the actors who are highly professional. I've worked with Akshay sir more often so I know him quite well now but this is my first time with Ajay sir so that was rather professional. I can't reveal details of the song but it is again me and Manoj Mantushir.

5. How are you spending your lockdown?

The lockdown is a trial for all of us. It's a test for humanity. I'm trying to be positive. I'm writing, reading. There are so many books I couldn't read and I kind of lost the habit of reading in the last few years so I am trying to get back into that habit. Apart from that, I'm watching cinema, a lot of films that I missed. I've reconnected with friends and relatives. We must remember that this is global crisis so common sense and compassion are the two things we all must use at this point.

6. What is next for you?

I have Bhuj and Satyameva Jayate 2 but don't know when will they release. I had worked on the first part of the film too. We'll know once lockdown ends, because I was expecting certain singles to be coming out soon, but now we don't know the dates and the timelines.