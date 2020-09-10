Adhyayan Suman had recently made a video asking people to not link his name to Kangana Ranaut

Fresh out of his latest video, Adhyayan Suman spoke to us about his involvement in fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput. The artist also spoke about how his father has taken a backseat in the topic, and now he has come to the forefront.

Adhyayan also spoke about his professional life - Tika Singh, 'Aashram 2', and other projects. Suman also spoke about not accepting 'Bigg Boss' even when he has been offered a better deal every year.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

You made a tribute song called 'Jab Tak 2.0'. What made you take it up?

My father started the 'Justice for Sushant forum'. So many people joined in. I had to be a part of it. I have always said that Sushant (Singh Rajput) is not my friend or co-star, but there was a very strange feeling when he passed away. I have felt some sort of connection with him. Every day I woke up in the morning and thought of him. He was a young boy (34-year-old) and what happened with him was absolutely tragic. As time moved on, a lot happened and people started diverting from what actually happened. There was too much negativity and toxicity. I think Sushant was a super-talented actor. Me being an artist, I felt that I should do something and the least I could do is make people smile. I'm eternally grateful to the love they have given 'Jab Tak 2.0'. The love is purely because people love Sushant. He is going to be alive in our hearts forever.

Was Ankita (Lokhande) involved in the project?

No. In fact I was scared if she might feel bad. But by the end of the day, she got emotional. Ankita called me next day in the morning, stating that she cried while watching the video. My family has also cried while watching it. She then went to Twitter and Instagram to post the video for me. It was the most beautiful gesture she could do for Sushant, his fans and me.

Are you fighting for Sushant's justice because of your father, or...

I was following my father's footsteps, but have a voice of my own now. While fighting on behalf of my father, I realized that even I had a connect with him. There are a few things I identify with him. I know that he is from Bihar so I wanted to put myself forward even more. I don't want any other actor out there to feel unsafe. The least his fans and family deserve, is to know what happened. People question me what happened, but I am no CBI, or NCB. I just want to know exactly what happened. My mom made me watch some clips of Sushant today morning, where he is smiling, but I felt some kind of tension on his face. We can't forget what has happened, even if our life has moved on. There is a huge void which Sushant has left.

Shekhar Suman had been quite active in fighting for Sushant's justice, but has not been speaking up much currently. What happened?

My father has been a little disappointed. Everything else apart from whether it was suicide or murder, has been spoken about now. It is absolutely unfortunate. Can we win the case yet, is a question that should not be forgotten. People around the world are fighting for him. Why are we not helping them? Let's not do that.

Was that also the reason for your recent video to not link you to an entity (Kangana Ranaut)?

I had given the interview years ago. I had spoken about it and was ridiculed on National TV. Nobody wanted to give me a chance or platform to talk. I don't want to discuss that anymore. I am not related to nor will have any relation with the person I am being linked to. I believe that we should just fight for Sushant.

Tell me about Aashram season 2.

The shooting begins in February and I have a huge announcement to make. It is unbelievable the amount of love Tinka Singh has got. I'm overwhelmed how people have loved him in the first season. The love for me has grown fourfold, and hopefully, it will grow further. I'm very sincere towards my work and 'Aashram' is a very small step towards my journey. I needed that. Knowing that an actor who has struggled for years, a small step today is a big step later.

You seem to have replicated a real-life rapper. Did you take a real-life inspiration?

I have received comments like 'bhai aap jo aag laaye ho aakhri episodes mein, maza aa gaya dekh ke'. Some have even gone ahead and said that they would boycott the show if I'm not part of the second season. There was a very thin line between my character and Shahid Kapoor's Tommy Singh character from Udta Punjab. When I came, I was afraid that people should not feel that Tinka is done and dusted, but he had a sense of originality. He's a very screwed-up character in the head, but one thing I kept intact is his innocence. He's very child-like, which is me in real life. Tinka Singh is just an arrogant guy. People used to say they loved it when I abused, and I used to tell them not to use the language at home. I have promised them that there will be more of Tinka Singh, but hopefully soon.

The best part about 'Aashram' is that there is no lead. My father used to keep telling me that take Nawazuddin Siddiqui for example - it is not the length of the role, but the strength of the role. Tinka might have come in only a few scenes, but he's so powerful that he's noticed. So you don't have to be part of each frame for people to love you - it can even happen with just two scenes.

Why are you not participating in Bigg Boss?

I am an actor, entertainer, performer, singer - that's how I want to die too. Bigg Boss has approached me every single year and I have denied it every year. I have been offered huge amount to be part of it, but money is not what I want. I can't go on TV and become emotionally naked and reveal my personal life for TRP, to gain a few followers on Instagram. I respect the people who go on the show with an agenda but I have different dreams in my life, which I would rather focus on, with all due respect.

Do you think actors will get equal opportunity to show their talent now with OTT platforms also coming in?

I'm a huge example of it. There are many other actors too, who were not accepted on the big screen, but are stars on the OTT platform. Look at Tushar Pandey, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sumeet Vyas. The reach is so humongous too. We had 100 million viewers ready for MX Player, where Aashram was streamed. Today there's no line between films, TV or OTT. Till somebody comes up with something interesting, I don't mind being a part of TV as well, but it is extremely regressive for now. I don't want to be part of 'Saas Bahu' serials. If they have something which is real, I would love to be part of the platform. I will be back at achieving my dreams through films too. There is also YouTube, which has given life to so many, including me. When I wasn't getting work, the platform came to my rescue. I got 'Aashram' also through my song. The more the platforms, it will be better.

Your upcoming projects?

I'm listening to a couple of scripts but it will be unfair to talk about them. My single comes out in 10 days. I have another web series in the kitty too. I'm still deciding what to take up.