Dharmendra Prayer Meet Live: Deol family arrives, Bobby Deol hides his face from paps, Abhay Deol, Sidharth Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Malaika Arora rush to attend gathering

27 Nov 2025, 05:22 PM

Abhay Deol, Bobby Deol rush to the prayer meet

On Thursday afternoon, Bobby Deol was first spotted entering Dharmendra's Juhu residence with his car. A few moments later, his car entered Taj Lands End, Bandra, for the prayer meet. Bobby hides his vulnerable side by covering his face with his hands. Dharmendra's nephew, Sunny, Bobby's cousin, actor Abhay Deol, was also seen entering the hotel to attend the prayer meet.