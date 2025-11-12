Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Breach Candy doctor checks ailing superstar, Amitabh Bachchan drives...

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting
BOLLYWOOD
Dharmendra News Live Updates: Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital and will continue his recovery at home.
Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning after the family decided to take him home for treatment. The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the hospital days after he was admitted there for some tests, which were not disclosed by the family and hospital authorities. "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy hospital, under whom the actor was admitted, told PTI.
A doctor from Breach Candy Hospital was spotted arriving at Dharmendra's home after the 89-year-old superstar was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning.