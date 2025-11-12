FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting

Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice editing, use Nano Banana and more

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some victims?

Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Board

IND vs SA: India release star all-rounder before Eden Gardens Test vs South Africa, coach explains reason

Govt introduces new pension rule, daughter’s name mandatory for pension eligibility, cannot be deleted till...

Arjun Tendulkar to leave Mumbai Indians? IPL 2026 trade window sparks big buzz

‘Rs 1.5 crore flat walls are this weak?’ Pencil test from Noida high-rise shocks internet

Gandhi–Mandela Trophy: India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens set for historic moment before first ball

Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Breach Candy doctor checks ailing superstar, Amitabh Bachchan drives...

Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Breach Candy doctor visits ailing star

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after

Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice editing, use Nano Banana and more

Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice ed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush

Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned ove

From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples

From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most love

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Breach Candy doctor checks ailing superstar, Amitabh Bachchan drives...

Dharmendra News Live Updates: Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital and will continue his recovery at home.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 09:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Breach Candy doctor checks ailing superstar, Amitabh Bachchan drives...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning after the family decided to take him home for treatment. The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the hospital days after he was admitted there for some tests, which were not disclosed by the family and hospital authorities. "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy hospital, under whom the actor was admitted, told PTI.

LIVE BLOG

  • 12 Nov 2025, 09:41 PM

    Amitabh Bachchan drove his BMW car himself to Dharmendra's residence in Juhu to check upon his health. As soon as Bachchan was spotted, paparazzi rushed towards him and captured the moment on their cameras. The pictures and videos went viral on social media.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Nov 2025, 09:34 PM

    A doctor from Breach Candy Hospital was spotted arriving at Dharmendra's home after the 89-year-old superstar was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting
Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after
Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice editing, use Nano Banana and more
Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice ed
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some victims?
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some vi
Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Board
Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dora
IND vs SA: India release star all-rounder before Eden Gardens Test vs South Africa, coach explains reason
IND vs SA: India release star all-rounder before Eden Gardens Test vs South Afri
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned ove
From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples
From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most love
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE