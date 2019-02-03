Cheekily Yours: Fashionable thrills and spills

I’ve been enjoying the festivities at Lakme Fashion Week. The mélange of styles, art and, well, goof-ups, kept me highly entertained. While no one can discount the effort it takes to put together a fashion show, it’s ultimately the trip-ups that make headlines – a la Yami Gautam on the first day of fashion week.

What tickled my funny bone was to watch last-minute preparations, although the delays caused were anything but funny. A little birdie tells me that one of the biggest designers to have a showing this season was busy getting sozzled with his friends at a private party at the Taj. While his show was spectacular as expected, the nearly-one-hour delay was anything but.

Day 1 ended in darkness when the lights went off mid press conference. While a couple of enterprising journalists tried to get interviews by torchlight, most of the interviewees were busy getting out of the dark studio space.

Slip-ups on the first day may be understandable, but this time it spilled into Day 2, when the first show started over half an hour late (a trend most Fashion Week experts seem to take as par for the course). The media and logistics teams also went into a frenzy when the venue for another show changed from the studio to the lawn. Talk about 11th hour changes!

VIPs sitting in the Lounge sipped on cocktails and laughed behind napkins about the disorganised turn of events, while on-ground staff could be found in intense discussions and arguments – right outside of venues at times. Let’s see how the final day unfolds.