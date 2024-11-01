Here are the latest updates from Day 1 of the mega releases, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

November 1, 2024, the iconic date, marking the auspicious occasion of Diwali, and the mega release of two anticipated films, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. We will get you live updates of these films, getting you in sync with the latest activity around the festive releases.

Salman Khan's cameo in Singham Again gets the loudest cheer in cinemas

Spoiler alert: Salman Khan returns as Chulbul Pandey, and makes a special appearance in Singham Again. Salman's cameo gets a thunderous response in the cinema hall.

#SalmanKhan ENTRYin #SinghamAgain this is the power of megastar Salman is in SUPREME FORM as Chulbul

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee, and Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty.

