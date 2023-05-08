Search icon
Rajasthan: MiG-21 aircarft crashes in Hanumangarh, 2 civilian casualty, pilot safe

A MiG-21 aircraft crashed in Rajasthan on Monday (May 8).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

MiG -21 crashes in Rajasthan| Photo: PTI (Representative)

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on Monday (May 8). At least two civilian casualties were reported. The pilot is safe, reported Police.  MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead on the ground, police said.

The pilot of the plane is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said. The aircraft crashed near Dabli area of Hanumangarh. Additional Superintendent of Police, Jassaram Bose said at least two civilian casualties have been reported.

