Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, inspired by Sudha Murty, left Rs 647000 crore Infosys, father of baby with Rs 2400000000…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Brothers convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into helicopter in UP, police seize the vehicle

Anil Ambani’s Reliance settles debts of three major banks, now heading towards Rs 21000000000…

This actor refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge because he couldn't...

Viral video: Zookeeper takes on lion in epic tug of war challenge, watch who wins

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted these to guests at Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Brothers convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into helicopter in UP, police seize the vehicle

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted these to guests at Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

This man started business at age 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, now company’s worth is over Rs 2000 crore, his son is….

9 powerful messages by BLACKPINK's Lisa

9 most-awaited south Indian films to stream on Prime Video in 2024

Vegetarian foods with more iron than spinach 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Prime Video releases first looks of Mirzapur 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 3; fans ask 'release date kahaan hai'

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Kanguva sizzle teaser: 'Gallant, ruthless, ferocious' Suriya goes up against Bobby Deol, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, inspired by Sudha Murty, left Rs 647000 crore Infosys, father of baby with Rs 2400000000…

Just like his son Ekagrah Murty, Rohan Murty was born with a silver spoon. However, he preferred to make his own path and left a position of vice president at his father’s Rs 647000 crore Infosys.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 07:28 AM IST

article-main
Narayana Murthy, Rohan Murty, Sudha Murty
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty are often trending on social media platforms for their inspirational journey, simple living and philanthropic activities. Despite being the founder of one of India’s biggest IT companies Infosys which has a market cap of Rs 647000 crore, Narayana Murthy tries to maintain a low profile and refrain from getting media attention. However, the billionaire’s family is a hot topic on search engines as Narayana Murthy recently gifted Infosys shares worth Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Murty. The massive gift from Narayana Murthy has brought attention of netizens towards his other family members who aren’t that active publicly. Narayana Murthy’s son and Ekagrah Murty’s father Rohan Murty is one member of the genius family who follows the ideology of his parents.

Just like his son Ekagrah Murty, Rohan Murty was born with a silver spoon. However, he preferred to make his own path and left a position of vice president at his father’s Rs 647000 crore Infosys. Sudha Murty, philanthropist and a pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors, had a major influence on son Rohan Murty. Rohan was also inspired by his maternal uncle Shrinivas Kulkarni, a professor of astrophysics and planetary science at California Institute of Technology.

Rohan Murty studied at the Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore before moving to the US for his graduation. After graduating from Cornell University, he went on to get a PhD in computer engineering at Harvard University. He is founder of Soroco, a digital transformation company that specialises in automation using AI sources. Rohan Murty is currently the CTO at the firm. 

Rohan Murty reportedly held 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 percent of Infosys, and received Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income. Rohan has an older sister, Akshata Murty, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi emerges as world's most polluted capital city for 4th consecutive year, India ranks at...

Gautam Adani’s firm to invest Rs 1200000000000 in FY 2024-25, capex to go into…

Meet tailor-turned-singer, who was listed in Guinness World Records with just 1 superhit song, later disappeared, now...

Rajasthan: Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Ajmer

Meet actor who is a superstar in 7 film industries, is popular as a romantic hero, his Bollywood debut was..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement