In Bollywood's ever-changing landscape, stars rise and fall like shooting stars. Born into a renowned film family, this talented individual burst onto the scene with a blockbuster hit, only to see his career falter with a string of flops. In his career, he worked with notable stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt among others. However, he eventually stepped away from the limelight, but his life tells a different story. Behind the scenes, he's built a luxurious life and amassed a considerable fortune, proving that success extends far beyond the silver screen. He is none other than Zayed Khan.

Born to Sanjay Khan, a Bollywood actor-director, and Zarine Khan, an interior designer and food writer. His father is of mixed Afghan and Iranian descent, while his mother is from a Parsi family. Raised as a Muslim, Zayed is the youngest of four siblings, with elder sisters Simone, Sussanne (ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan), and Farah. He's the nephew of actors Feroz Khan and Akbar Khan and cousin of Fardeen Khan. Zayed studied at prominent schools and colleges, including Welham Boys' School, Kodaikanal International School, Montgomery College, and London Film Academy.



Zayed Khan debuted with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne alongside Esha Deol, but it didn't fare well. His breakthrough came with Main Hoon Naa (2004) as Shah Rukh Khan's brother, catapulting him to stardom. However, his subsequent films, including Vaada, Shabd, Dus, Cash, Speed, and Rocky-The Rebel, flopped, with Box Office India noting 13 consecutive failures between 2005-2015. Feeling disheartened and neglected, he stepped away from Bollywood after Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, admitting he'd almost forgotten his stardom due to repeated rejections.

Despite being away from Bollywood for years, Zayed has maintained a lavish lifestyle through successful business ventures and investments, amassing a net worth of Rs 1500 crore. He recently announced his comeback to the film industry on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans, though details about his upcoming projects remain undisclosed.On the personal front, Zayed is married to his high school sweetheart, Malaika Parekh. The couple has two sons, born in 2008 and 2011. Zayed proposed to Malaika four times, and she has four rings from him.