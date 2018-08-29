Running your first 5K? Here’s what you need to know

You have signed up for your first ever marathon and that’s amazing! Now, remember that running is an education in itself. So, whether you are a beginner hesitating to take those baby steps or have always wanted to run but just couldn’t figure how, here are few tips that can be really helpful.

Choose a Race - The best way to train for a marathon is to pick your race and then sign up for it! The race you pick up as well should be a small distance run such as a 3km or a 5km run. Now, a fixed race date will keep you more focused and on your toes, always. Remember: as a beginner, you need to allow yourself enough time to train for the race.

Select the right shoes - The most essential aspect is your pronation level when choosing a shoe. It is part of the natural movement that helps the lower leg deal with the shock. Some people pronate more (over pronation) or less (under pronation) than others. Pronation affects the way you run and if you end up with a wrong kind of shoe it can result in an injury. So, while deciding your shoe keep in mind, the fit of your shoe, speed, weight, running style, and preparation.

Start with short running intervals- As a beginner, running a long stretch at once is a big NO. One shouldn’t plan on running the entire distance at once because there is less chance of returning the next day.

Break the run into small intervals of 2 minutes where you can alternate between running and walking. Taking these breaks makes training less grueling and reduces the risk of injury. Gradually, with time increase your time intervals and reduce your minutes of walking. Not only will this prepare you for long distances but offer a boost in building strength, developing good form, and recruiting muscles efficiently.

Choose a Training Plan- You can find innumerable training plans online, but the key is to keep it simple and choose one that complements your body type. Here is a basic formula for a great training plan -

• Train at least 3 days a week

• Take a long run or walk on the weekends

• Keep 1 day for rest to relax your muscles

• Include weight training or cross training on your off days

Week 1 2 3 4 5 Long Run 1km 1km 3km 3km 5km

Log in your Progress/ Wearable technology- You can use apps like Strava, Run keeper, Race Runner or the GOQii band which track your speed, distance traveled and calories burned while mapping your route. These apps also provide a voice supply which provides a time/distance/pace check-in every Km (configurable). On distance runs, a voice lets you know how far along are you in your run. The basic data allows you to track your progress through your mileage and pace and you can also share these details with your friends on Facebook and Twitter. Such logging of data helps you to view your training more objectively and avoid overtraining, illness or injury.

One very crucial thing that people usually forget to track is their resting heart rate. Your RHR is a great indicator of your fitness level, and as fitness improves, generally your RHR decreases. This information becomes more important as you progress.

Eat the right food- Pre-run meal and a Post-run meal is very important. Before you start your practice run you must have some complex carbohydrates such as oats, light sandwich. Chapatti. After the practice you must have a simple carb and protein mixed meal such as banana, potatoes, whey protein shake etc. As you start running, you will realize, the effect of what you eat can truly impact how long it takes to complete the race. It is important to recognize that importance of a proper diet to ensure your body is always fueled and to build your muscles. When planning your diet, it is important to incorporate all three macronutrients, carbohydrates, protein and fat in variations. For running, carbohydrates are the most important as they serve as the main source of energy in the body.

Make it a habit- There are days where your body and mind are not in sync leaving you in a turmoil. It is very important to be mentally sound with your physical health. All tasks are much easier in life if you are mentally prepared and decide to make it a daily habit like brushing your teeth or having breakfast. Making it a routine will not only reduce your stress in the long run but also an elation of being on track to reach your goal.

Keep a buddy- Finding a buddy to train with helps you to be more focused and less distracted by pain. Starting as a beginner, it helps to be with a partner who can give you tips, advise on different workouts and hold you accountable on days you decide to cheat. It’s nice to know that you have someone with the same challenge, lean on for support and run side by side with you on the day of the marathon.

Reward yourself- Last but not the least, reward yourself after a good long run. Preparing for a marathon requires a lot of perseverance, dedication and focus, and one way to ensure that you will not leave hope is to reward yourself. It will not cost much to get a good massage or visit a spa after a long run to feel good about yourself and you will need a mental strength you need to reach your ultimate goal.

Vishal Gondal is the founder, CEO of GOQii