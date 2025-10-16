BIG Dhanteras, Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by...

'Maine bulaya hi nahi': Jasprit Bumrah snaps at photographers after Mumbai arrival ahead of Australia T20Is - Watch
BIG PICTURE
The dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has also been increased by three per cent.
DA hike news: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees. It will be implemented retrospectively from July 1, 2025. The announcement comes just two days ahead of Dhanteras (October 18). While Diwali will be celebrated on October 20.
According to an official release, the DA rate has now increased from 55 per cent to 58 per cent. The dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has also been increased by three per cent. The decision will benefit about 8.5 lakh government employees and pensioners in Odisha, the release said.
Before the festive season, several other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand, have also announced a hike in dearness allowance.
Earlier on October 1, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 1, 2025.