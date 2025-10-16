FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BIG Dhanteras, Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by...

The dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has also been increased by three per cent.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 09:07 PM IST

BIG Dhanteras, Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by...
File photo
DA hike news: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees. It will be implemented retrospectively from July 1, 2025. The announcement comes just two days ahead of Dhanteras (October 18). While Diwali will be celebrated on October 20.

Odisha DA Hike

According to an official release, the DA rate has now increased from 55 per cent to 58 per cent. The dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has also been increased by three per cent. The decision will benefit about 8.5 lakh government employees and pensioners in Odisha, the release said.

Other states announce rise in dearness allowance

Before the festive season, several other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand, have also announced a hike in dearness allowance.

Centre announces DA hike on Oct 1

Earlier on October 1, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 1, 2025. 

READ | Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
