West Bengal: 2 rhinoceros chase car in scary video, vehicle crashes into ditch

Two rhinoceroses assaulted a card-carrying seven visitors at the Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal's Alipurduar area. The car crashed into a ditch. The tourists were in a hoodless car at the national park, reported the Deccan herald.

The rhinoceros saw the car and chased it. The driver started to move it in reverse as the rhinos pursued it. As the driver was unable to see, the car slid into the ditch behind. Six tourists and the driver have been injured, as per reports.

A video of the entire incident was shared by IFS Akash Deep Badhawan. He posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now! Jaldapara today!"

The injured people were then taken to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment at Madarihat Healthcare Centre as per officials. In India, there are only about 3500 rhinos left. They reside in Assam and West Bengal's marshy and swampy regions.