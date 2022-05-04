Weather alert: Western Disturbance effect in Delhi and surrounding areas today, cyclone warning in Andaman Sea

(Image Source: IANS)

There is a slight respite from the scorching heatwave in the country for the past few days due to storm, cloud and rains in some parts. The effect of Western Disturbance is also likely to be seen in the capital Delhi and surrounding areas on Wednesday. Because of this, strong winds can blow.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that a low pressure area remains in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Due to its effect, there will be strong winds and dust storms at some places for the next two days. Their speed can be from 30 to 40 kmph. Light rain is also possible at some places. After two days, the temperature will start increasing again here.

According to the IMD, an area of ​​low pressure is extending from Punjab to Haryana, UP and through southern areas of Bihar to Bangladesh. A trough and a cyclonic circulation are visible over Southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas.

Read | Weather update: Dust storm likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West UP, North Rajasthan today

The Meteorological Department has forecast that in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, there will be rains in some places along with strong winds for the next three to four days. Similar situation will prevail in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Telangana for the next 5 days. Heavy rain is also expected at some places in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry.

According to the IMD, due to the effect of southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, there will be a typhoon-like situation and rainfall in most parts of Northeast India, West Bengal and Sikkim. Apart from this, rain is expected in the western Himalayan region due to Western Disturbance and moist winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal.

There will also be hail in some places. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir today. There was heavy rain in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday evening. Heavy rain was also recorded in Himachal's Chamba. Kangra also witnessed a change in climate with clouds and darkness during daytime.

The Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning in the Andaman Sea. Fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea till May 7 as there will be very strong winds and heavy rains during this period.

Talking about the temperature, the highest maximum temperature in the country was recorded in Wardha of Vidarbha at 44.5 degrees on Tuesday. The lowest minimum temperature in the plains was 20.1 degree Celsius in Baramati in central Maharashtra.