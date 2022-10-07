Rupee drops against dollar to all time low of 82.33

Early on Thursday, due to a rise in US bond yields, investors' risk aversion, and robust crude oil prices, the rupee fell by 16 paise to settle at a record low of 82.33 against the US dollar.

At 9.30 am, the local currency was down 0.5 per cent from its previous finish of 81.89, trading at 82.30 to the dollar. The price of the currency dropped as low as 82.33 after starting the day at 82.19.

For the first time ever, the Indian rupee's closing price versus the US dollar was below 82 on Thursday. It fell 55 paise to end the day at a record low of 82.17 in terms of the US dollar.

"An uptick in crude prices has caused concerns around the trade deficit to resurface. US rates staying higher for longer is not helping the capital account," in a note, IFA Global Research Academy stated.

It added that these factors are driving the rupee to adapt and that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appears to have become more careful in spending reserves.

At 112.10, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, was trading 0.14 per cent lower.

According to a Reuters poll, the rupee will continue to be battered by rising oil costs and an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve push to raise interest rates beyond this year, trading close to its record low against the powerful dollar.

According to news outlet PTI, the rupee has lost almost 10 per cent of its value this year and hit an all-time low of 82.33 to the dollar on Friday, despite the Reserve Bank of India continuing to sell foreign exchange reserves to support the rupee.

The RBI's announcement of its fourth straight interest rate hike last week gave the rupee a momentary reprieve, but the currency has since fallen due to a growing trade gap caused by rising oil costs and a slowdown in exports.

The severe production cuts made by an oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia on Wednesday sent Brent Crude futures to a three-week high of $93.99 per barrel.

Given that India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil needs, the country's inflation problems and growing current account deficit (CAD) will be exacerbated by the rise in crude prices.

The dollar dipped on Thursday, encouraging some risk-taking and boosting the commodities complex, where oil was trading near its highest level in three weeks. The greenback has been climbing this year in what appears to be an irreversible trend.