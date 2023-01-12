Indian Railway: Here are all facilities by IRCTC for passengers if train runs late

Indian Railway trains delayed due to fog | Photo: PTI

The entire north India is hiding under the dense blanket of fog due to bone chilling winter this year. As a result, the trains are running late on a daily basis, several trains have even been cancelled effecting thousand of railway passengers. In the past couple of days, Indian Railways has cancelled more than 300 trains, while over 500 trains are running late.

As the trains are delayed, the IRCTC is providing a lot of facilities to the waiting passengers. Know here how to avail the facilities if your train is cancelled or delayed:

Food for waiting passengers

Passengers with valid tickets can avail free food, in case the train is running late by two hours and more. This facility is available in trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto. Passengers will be served Rice, pulses, and pickles are part of the lunch and dinner and depending on the timings, tea or coffe with two biscuits will also be given.

Waiting room facility

Passengers waiting at railway stations will also get free lodging facilities arranged by IRCTC. All the passengers availing of the waiting room facility have to show their reservation tickets and there are separate waiting rooms for different categories.

Refunds if train is late

Passengers will also get a full refund on cancelling the ticket if the train is running late by 3 hours or more due to fog. While the facility was available for passengers who have booked offline tickets at the railway counter, now this facility is also for online customers buying tickets through websites like IRCTC.

Refuns

Apart from the ticket cancellation, the passengers are entitled to get a full refund even if they miss the train due to various reasons, and not just the fog. For this, you have to fill out the TDR form within an hour of the departure of the train. This facility is for both online and offline modes.