Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

Know the difference between a dam and a barrage and what are their respective purposes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

The Delhi monsoon has been quite the hot topic this year with the city witnessing a flood situation with the rise of Yamuna river water. While the centre blames AAP for the situation. AAP, on the other hand, alleges that the BJP governments in Haryana and centre are conspiring against the people of Delhi.

 
AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed and told ANI, "From July 9 to 13, water was deliberately released towards Delhi as part of a conspiracy. Last year, in August, water was not only released towards Delhi but the eastern and western canals as well. The flow was evenly distributed between multiple states, because of which there was no flood in Delhi." 

To which Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "The region has received more rain than was expected or forecast. Rainfall in the hilly areas led to water levels increasing in our rivers. The Yamuna had 1 lakh cusecs of water, which went up to 3.7 lakh cusecs the next day. We had told Mr Kejriwal that it is a barrage, not a dam. A dam can stop water, a barrage can store it."

Read: Delhi-NCR news: Man’s body found dumped in Shastri Park, probe underway

Khattar's statement on opening a 'barrage' and not a 'dam' arises the question-- what is the difference between a dam and a barrage? Read here to know the difference between a dam and a barrage.

A dam

A dam and a barrage are two types of structures that are often built across rivers or other water bodies. A dam is a large solid structure built across a river or other water bodies. Dams are typically built strong enough to bear the force of the water. 

The primary purpose of the dam is to hold back the water and create a reservoir. This reservoir is then used for irrigation, hydroelectric power generation, or flood control.  

A barrage

A barrage on the other hand is structurally very similar to that of a dam but smaller in size. It is also built across rivers and other water bodies. A barrage's main purpose is to control the flow of water and regulate its level. 

