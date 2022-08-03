CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 to begin tomorrow: List of all important documents to be carried to exam hall

CUET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 phase two is all set to start tomorrow (August 4). CUET is held for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities. The CUET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held in two slots, from 9 am to 12:15 pm and from 3 pm and 6 pm. As many as 6.8 lakh candidates will appear for CUET slot 2 exams.

Candidates can still download their CUET 2022 admit card from the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET 2022: Timing

The NTA has asked the candidates to report at the exam centre at 7:20 am for the slot starting from 9 am, while for the 3 pm slot, the reporting time is 1:40 pm. However, the gate closing time for CUET phase 2 slot 1 and slot 2 is 8:30 am and 2:30 pm respectively.

CUET UG 2022: List of important documents

All pages of the CUET 2022 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets

Valid photo ID proof

Copy of same photograph that was used in application form to paste on attendance sheet

PwD certificate where applicable

Documents related to scribes where applicable

