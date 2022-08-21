‘Fat, thin, dark or fair, you are beautiful’: Neena Gupta has an important message for you

Neena Gupta | Photo: PTI

Looking beautiful and dressing up is an essential part of most of our lives. Breaking the shackles of traditional beauty standards, the world is finally shifting towards accepting beauty as more than fair skin and a particular body type.

Social media plays an important role in bringing the necessary shift in people's mindsets. While on one hand, people are constantly judged and trolled for their looks, attire and more, there is also a section constantly trying to promote the notion that 'everybody is beautiful'.

Talking about the issue at the launch of the picture book to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Coco Chanel, two-time national award winning actress Neena Gupta, one who is both admired and trolled for her bold choices, said, "Everybody is beautiful. It is just how we carry ourselves. I would like to tell everybody to wear what you feel good in and what you like without worrying about people's opinion."

"Even in Masaba Masaba season 2, we tried to convey the message that everybody is beautiful irrespective of your colour, body type," added Neena Gupta.

When asked for her fashion tips, Gupta said, "Do not wear what is in the trend, wear something different and unique. Experiment with your look."

Neena Gupta, on August 19, launched Chanel's picture book 'Derrière la scène'. The book is a tribute to Mademoiselle Coco Chanel on her 139th birth anniversary.

The book is conceptualised and visualised by Oindrila Malik. Photographer Ravi Janeja beautifully captured Anshumala Gupta, as Coco Chanel, Neha Nitin Gokhale, as Marilyn Monroe, and Chitra Iyengar, as Audrey Hepburn.

