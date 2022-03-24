Equityblues.com – Popular Indian Stock Broker Comparison Portal

Indian stock markets have reached new high after witnessing a massive and quick crash during the Covid crisis in 2020. This has attracted many new investors to the stock market who has seen their friends and colleagues making quick money and don’t want to be left behind. At the same time, many companies are also coming up with their IPOs at exorbitant valuations.

Investors in India can participate in the stock market by opening a Demat account with a stockbroker of his/her choice. But with so many options available in the market as far as a stockbroker is concerned, new entrants get overwhelmed because it is not easy to change their broker very often.

Finding the need for a stockbroker comparison portal, Equityblues.com was started in 2018. It has helped many people to take informed decisions based on their investment or trading requirement.

The portal has a review of all the major stockbrokers of India, details of the trading platforms and apps provided by them and other details like charges and special offers.

About Equityblues.com

Equityblues is an Indian stockbroker review website that also provides the latest financial news and updates to its visitors.

Each person interested in the stock market has his/her own requirements from a stockbroker. For example, an investor’s requirement is totally different compared to that of a trader. He will be looking at lower brokerage fees on investments, top-notch research and advisory to help him in investing in the right stock and sectors. They are least bothered about the trading platform and app.

But on the other hand, a trader is more concerned about the speed of order execution and zero glitches in the app. Brokerage is also another parameter for him as he will be executing multiple orders per day.

So there is no one single share broker fits all requirements. With the help of Equityblues.com, one can decide the best stock broker in India to invest and trade in the stock market. All the brokers covered are registered with SEBI and recognised by major stock exchanges like NSE and BSE.

Features of Equityblues.com

The portal has many features to help retail investors in their investment journey. Below are some of them.

Stock Brokers Review:

The website has all the details about the stock brokers which a investor/trader need to know. The in depth and detailed review of the stock broker is provided.

Normally when a person want to open a demat account, he usually short list two stock brokers. He would like to know how those two brokers differ at each feature. Here is where the website helps them by placing the stock broker details side by side in the form of a table. It helps the person to compare each parameter and their offerings.

Charges:

The portal has a separate section which mentions all the charges levied by a particular stock broker. We also have dig up certain hidden charges which are normally not displayed prominently on stock brokers website. People only realise that they have been charged heavily under another heading which is mentioned in fine prints.

The website also covers the charges levied by government like Security transaction Tax (STT), stamp duty, turn over charges etc and brief explanation about of each fees.

Trading app review:

This section mainly entices the traders. Nowadays all stock brokers have more or less same pricing, What sets them apart is the technology. They are more of fintech companies than the typical brokerage houses.

The website covers all the feature of the app of each stock brokers. Some provide third party software and others have built their own in house platforms.

Some platforms are free and other brokers ask for subscription fee to use their platforms. So all these details are put Infront of the visitors by the portal to take them informed decision.

Ongoing offers

Many stock brokers come up with many promotional offers each month for new demat account opening. Example includes free account opening, Zero AMC charges for first year and Zero brokerage for first month etc.

The portal lists out all such offers which saves visitors from visiting each broker’s website to find out the latest offers.

Conclusion:

The website is the one stop solution for all the queries related to stock brokers and their offerings. Many commonly used terms and jargons are explained in the simple language.

We also aim to introduce educational topics in coming days to educate newcomers about basics of stock market.

