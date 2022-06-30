Devendra Fadnavis likely to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 3 pm today, what will be BJP's next move?

(Image Source: IANS/File)

The ongoing political deadlock in Maharashtra took a new turn late Wednesday night. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after trying his best to save his throne for the last several days, finally submitted his resignation to the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has paved the way for BJP government in Maharashtra with the support of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

After this dramatic resignation, speculations are rife that Maharashtra BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may become the CM of the state once again. Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the future course of action would be decided and that an announcement would be made on Thursday.

Devendra Fadnavis was present at the Taj Hotel for a legislative meeting when Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray was submitting his resignation. Festivities started with distribution of sweets. At the same time, slogans were raised in the hotel in support of Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister.

Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari around 3 pm today and discuss the future course of action. The agenda of the meeting is likely to also include BJP's plan to stake claim on forming a government in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, rebel leader Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai. He has said that whatever decision will be made, it will be for the development of the state. "We've not backstabbed anyone. Such statements by Sanjay Raut are just to spread displeasure among people," said rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

The rebel faction of the Shiv Sena will issue a whip in the House. It says the whip will be binding on the rest of the 16 MLAs in the Uddhav camp. On the other hand, Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, State Congress chief Nana Patole and Ashok Chavan will be meeting Uddhav Thackeray today.