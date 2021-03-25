COVID-19: Negative RT-PCR test report mandatory to enter Bengaluru, read details

If you are planning to travel to Karnataka state capital Bengaluru anytime soon, then don't forget to carry your RT-PCR COVID-19 test report and only if the test report is negative can you enter the city. Karnataka minister Dr K Sudhakar announced this on Thursday.

Beginning April 1, everyone entering Bengaluru from outside Karnataka will need to furnish a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced on Thursday.

"With cases likely to increase further in the coming days and after observing that over 60% of cases in Bengaluru comprise interstate travelers, everyone will have to possess an RT-PCR negative report from April 1," Sudhakar said.

He added that the rule will be applicable to those, including permanent residents of the city, who arrive in the city from any place outside Karnataka.

As of now, people entering Karnataka from the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab were asked to furnish their negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report.

Other than that, Dr Sudhakar said that the state government will not allow more than 200 people for social functions in closed premises. For open lawns, the limit is set at 500 guests.