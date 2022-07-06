TVS Ronin 225 India launch LIVE updates: Price, specs, features and more

TVS Ronin 225 launch live

TVS Ronin scrambler motorcycle will be launched in India today (July 6). TVS will launch its new motorcycle in the country at 4:00pm IST on July 6. As of now, the company has not shared any information about the upcoming motorcycle. TVS has not even shared the official name of the motorcycle, however numerous reports and tipsters have revealed that the bike will be Ronin. The launch event of the new TVS Ronin motorcycle will take place in Goa and the automaker will livestream the event on their YouTube channel for viewers across the globe. You can catch up with the live updates from the TVS Ronin launch event here and you can also watch the video of the event here.

New TVS Ronin motorcycle is expected to be a premium offering with a round instrument cluster that supports TVS Smart Xconnect Bluetooth cluster connectivity feature. Apart from this, the TVS Ronin will likely get multi-spoke alloy wheels, covered with dual-purpose tires and ABS.

As per the rumours, the TVS Ronin motorcycle will be priced around Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price of the bike will depend on the engine it gets. The new TVS Ronin motorcycle is expected to be powered by a 125cc engine, but just like other details, it can not be confirmed yet. A few reports suggest that the upcoming scrambler motorcycle will be powered by the same 225cc engine that also powers the Apache.

According to the leaked images of the internet, the TVS Ronin also features a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and a flat side panel. It appears that the bike gets a blacked-out engine with a covering panel. As per reports, the TVS Ronin motorcycle will be offered in dual-tone paint scheme.

The TVS Ronin motorcycle looks like a scrambler with a bit of cafe racer elements such as the classic-looking round headlight at the front and a single-piece seat. At the rear, the motorcycle comes with a tail light right where the seat ends along with a black grab rail.