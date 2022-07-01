Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 India unveil LIVE updates: Expected price, design, features and more

Toyota Hyryder will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and others.

Toyota Hyryder SUV will be unveiled in India today (July 1) at 10:45am and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the globe. After Urban Cruiser and Glanza, Toyota Hyryder SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership. Toyota has been teasing the Hyryder SUV for quite a while now. As per the teaser videos, Toyota Hyryder will get a premium front fascia with stripped LED DRLs, piano black grille and chrome garnishing. The car has been spotted several times on the Indian roads during the testing phase. Once launched, the Toyota Hyryder will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and others. The company has already confirmed that the Hyryder SUV will be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Maruti Suzuki version of the vehicle. Apart from this, Toyota has also revealed that the Hyryder will be introduced as a full hybrid model and will have a muscular design.

According to teaser videos, the Toyota Hyryder SUV will have a feature loaded cabin with touchscreen infotainment system, power front seats, automatic climate control, 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, and others. The videos also hint that the cabin of the car will be quite spacious.

Rumours suggest that the Toyota Hyryder SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine from Maruti that produces 103hp. The engine will likely get two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Toyota may also offer a strong hybrid variant of the car that is expected to feature a eCVT unit.

You can catch all the action from the Toyota Hyryder India unveil event here.