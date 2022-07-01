Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 India unveil LIVE updates: Expected price, design, features and more

Automobile
Toyota Hyryder will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and others.
Toyota Hyryder SUV will be unveiled in India today (July 1) at 10:45am and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the globe. After Urban Cruiser and Glanza, Toyota Hyryder SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership. Toyota has been teasing the Hyryder SUV for quite a while now. As per the teaser videos, Toyota Hyryder will get a premium front fascia with stripped LED DRLs, piano black grille and chrome garnishing. The car has been spotted several times on the Indian roads during the testing phase. Once launched, the Toyota Hyryder will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and others. The company has already confirmed that the Hyryder SUV will be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Maruti Suzuki version of the vehicle. Apart from this, Toyota has also revealed that the Hyryder will be introduced as a full hybrid model and will have a muscular design.
According to teaser videos, the Toyota Hyryder SUV will have a feature loaded cabin with touchscreen infotainment system, power front seats, automatic climate control, 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, and others. The videos also hint that the cabin of the car will be quite spacious.
Rumours suggest that the Toyota Hyryder SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine from Maruti that produces 103hp. The engine will likely get two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Toyota may also offer a strong hybrid variant of the car that is expected to feature a eCVT unit.
You can catch all the action from the Toyota Hyryder India unveil event here.
You can see the image gallery of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV by clicking on the link below.
Finally, here’s an advanced SUV with the power of both #hybrid electric and petrol. So that every road you take leads you to #awesome destinations.— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) July 1, 2022
Book now: https://t.co/GIst6EHRiR #ToyotaIndia #ToyotaUrbanCruiserHyryder #ItsHYTime pic.twitter.com/rCitEtipBs
When it comes to features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV is loaded to the brim. The SUV gets ventilated seats, electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up-display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and several other smart car features.
Inside the cabin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV looks similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. The car has a dual-tone interior with a bit of chrome. The company has used padded leather and soft touch materials across the dashboard and door pads. It is worth noting that the dual tone interior will be only available with full hybrid versions and the mild-hybrid variants will get all-black interiors.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder follows the same design language as other Toyota SUVs sold overseas. At the front, the SUV gets double-layer LED DRLs that join the piano finish grille which is surrounded by a chrome stripe. The car features a tall bumper, sporty air dam and elegant full-LED headlamps.
Join us as we unveil a brand-new Self-Charging Hybrid Electric SUV. We’re excited to bring the advanced SUV to you. It’s #HYTime https://t.co/EsrSsUqE0Z— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) July 1, 2022
This teaser video hints that the new Toyota Hyryder SUV may have all-wheel drive.
HY again! It’s #HYTime you felt the rush. Stay tuned.#Hybridlife— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) June 28, 2022
.#ToyotaIndia #awesome #Toyota #Hybrid #HybridSUV #ItsHYTime pic.twitter.com/ZU3sXImSXP
Take a look at the cabin of the new Toyota Hyryder SUV.
It’s #HYTime you were out and about, yet never out of reach. Stay tuned.#Hybridlife— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) June 26, 2022
.#ToyotaIndia #awesome #ItsHYTime pic.twitter.com/TOyxsfsoLW
HY there. Wouldn’t you agree that it’s #HYTime our drives kept up with the times? Stay tuned.#Hybridlife— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) June 24, 2022
.#ToyotaIndia #ItsHYTime #awesome pic.twitter.com/fliVZDkAuQ
Want to go where your heart takes you? Get there comfortably with All-wheel Drive. It’s #HYTime #ComingSoon— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) June 28, 2022
.#ToyotaIndia #Toyota #Hybrid #Hybridlife pic.twitter.com/pVMPKexMBo