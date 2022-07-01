Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 India unveil LIVE updates: Expected price, design, features and more

Headlines

Mahindra Thar rival Force Gurkha to get 5-door version soon, spotted testing with Mercedes-Benz engine

UPSC success story: Meet Mohammed Husain, Mumbai dock worker's son who lived in slum, cracked IAS exam with AIR 570

Gyanvapi survey explained: What is ASI's ‘detailed scientific investigation’ at Varanasi mosque?

This player owns most expensive house in all Indian cricketers; not MS Dhoni, Sachin, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahindra Thar rival Force Gurkha to get 5-door version soon, spotted testing with Mercedes-Benz engine

UPSC success story: Meet Mohammed Husain, Mumbai dock worker's son who lived in slum, cracked IAS exam with AIR 570

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

8 superfoods that slow down aging

Yoga Asanas to keep heart healthy

Top 10 most-liked Hindi OTT web series in first half of 2023 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Watch: Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumours with viral post, netizens say 'little appu or Rubi coming soon'

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 India unveil LIVE updates: Expected price, design, features and more

Toyota Hyryder will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and others.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Toyota Hyryder SUV will be unveiled in India today (July 1) at 10:45am and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the globe. After Urban Cruiser and Glanza, Toyota Hyryder SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership. Toyota has been teasing the Hyryder SUV for quite a while now. As per the teaser videos, Toyota Hyryder will get a premium front fascia with stripped LED DRLs, piano black grille and chrome garnishing. The car has been spotted several times on the Indian roads during the testing phase. Once launched, the Toyota Hyryder will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and others. The company has already confirmed that the Hyryder SUV will be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Maruti Suzuki version of the vehicle. Apart from this, Toyota has also revealed that the Hyryder will be introduced as a full hybrid model and will have a muscular design.

According to teaser videos, the Toyota Hyryder SUV will have a feature loaded cabin with touchscreen infotainment system, power front seats, automatic climate control, 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, and others. The videos also hint that the cabin of the car will be quite spacious.

Rumours suggest that the Toyota Hyryder SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine from Maruti that produces 103hp. The engine will likely get two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Toyota may also offer a strong hybrid variant of the car that is expected to feature a eCVT unit.

You can catch all the action from the Toyota Hyryder India unveil event here.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 01 Jul 2022, 03:33 PM

    Maruti Suzuki version of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expcted to go on sale a little later.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 02:29 PM

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV rear seat is an ideal place to be in as it gets panoramic sunroof, reclining seat, rear AC vents and USB ports.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 02:11 PM

    You can see the image gallery of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV by clicking on the link below.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 unveiled in India: Check design, cabin, features and more | IN PICS

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 02:04 PM

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in six colour options - Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sporting Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black and Speedy Blue.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 01:57 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 01:45 PM

    In India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Tiguan.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 01:38 PM

    The 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine in Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 01:34 PM

    Teh 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 01:26 PM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also be available with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6 and the Ertiga.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 01:19 PM

    The 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is paired to an electric motor that makes 79hp and 141Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired to the company's own e-drive transmission. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 01:11 PM

    You can read all the details about the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV from the link below.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV unveiled in India, booking open

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 01:04 PM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available with two engine options. One is Toyota's 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that produces 92hp and 122Nm of torque.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 12:54 PM

    When it comes to features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV is loaded to the brim. The SUV gets ventilated seats, electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up-display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera  and several other smart car features.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV gets tons of safety features including 6-airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for rear passengers, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control and others.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 12:35 PM

    Inside the cabin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV looks similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. The car has a dual-tone interior with a bit of chrome. The company has used padded leather and soft touch materials across the dashboard and door pads. It is worth noting that the dual tone interior will be only available with full hybrid versions and the mild-hybrid variants will get all-black interiors.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 12:30 PM

    When it comes to the sides, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets bold Hybrid badging. At the rear, the SUV gets C-shaped LED tail lights that are connected with a chrome strip. The logo of Toyota is placed at the centre of the strip.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 12:23 PM

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder follows the same design language as other Toyota SUVs sold overseas. At the front, the SUV gets double-layer LED DRLs that join the piano finish grille which is surrounded by a chrome stripe. The car features a tall bumper, sporty air dam and elegant full-LED headlamps.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 12:16 PM

    Interested buyers can book the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV at Toyota dealership or online at an amount of Rs 25,000. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 12:11 PM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features a premium front fascia with stripped LED DRLs, piano black grille and chrome garnishing

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 12:06 PM

    As of now, the company has not revealed when the SUV will be launched but it has revealed all the key specifications of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV which is said to be a segment first self-charging electric hybrid vehicle.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 12:05 PM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets remote ignition on/off feature.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:58 AM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryrder will be offered with two engine options.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:52 AM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets ventilates seats.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:48 AM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder makes its global debut.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:46 AM

    All-wheel drive in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:43 AM

    Take a look at cabin of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrydes SUV.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:42 AM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV gets a dominating stance thanks to the spoke-alloy wheels.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:37 AM

    This is how Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrydes SUV looks from the side.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:36 AM

    Take a look at rear of Toyota's new SUV.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:34 AM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will also be equipped with several first-in-segment features.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:34 AM

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will featute dual-tone interior and sporty seats.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:33 AM

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get HUD.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:31 AM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come with Toyota connected technology.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:29 AM

    Toyota Urban Crusier Hyryrder features 1.5-litre TNGA engine.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:28 AM

    It gets LED DRLs and tail lamps.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:26 AM

    This is how self charging hybrid electric technology in Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryrder works.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:23 AM

    Toyota has over 20 millon customers in around 140 countries.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:21 AM

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in other markets as well.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:18 AM

    The car will be called Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:16 AM

    Toyota aims to use advanced greed technology in its vehicles.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:13 AM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:11 AM

    Vikram Kirloskar takes the stage at Toyota Hyrydes SUV unveil event.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:07 AM

    The Toyoya Hyryder unveil event has finally started.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:05 AM

    There has been a slight delay in the unveil event of Toyota Hyryder SUV.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:02 AM

    Toyota may also offer a strong hybrid variant of the car that is expected to feature a eCVT unit.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 11:01 AM

    Rumours suggest that the Toyota Hyryder SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine from Maruti that produces 103hp.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:58 AM

    Toyota is expected to announce the prices of the Hyryder SUV in the coming months.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:55 AM

    Take a look at multi-spoke alloy wheels on the Toyota Hyryder SUV.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:55 AM

    The Toyota Hyryder unveil event will begin shortly.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:53 AM

    Toyota Hyryder SUV will also get several connected car features.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:51 AM

    The Toyota Hyryder will also get floating touchscreen infotainment system as seen on the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:50 AM

    The teaser video of the Toyota Hyryder SUV shows that the car will have a spacious cabin.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:48 AM

    Take a look at the cabin of the new Toyota Hyryder SUV.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:47 AM

    Toyota is called the Hyryder a self-charging hybrid electric SUV.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM

    It's time. The Toyota Hyryder SUV will be unveiled soon.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:45 AM

    Toyota has already confirmed that the Hyryder SUV will be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Maruti Suzuki version of the vehicle.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:44 AM

    The Toyota Hyryder SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:32 AM

    The Toyota Hyryder will be the first in the segment mild-hybrid vehicle to feature all-wheel drive.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:31 AM

    The Toyota Hyryder unveil event will begin shortly.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:22 AM

    The top-of-the-line variant of the Toyota Hyryder SUV will be likely priced around Rs 20 lakh. In this price range, the car will rival the newly launched Mahindtra Scorpio-N.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:13 AM

    Toyota Hyryder SUV is expected to launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13 lakh.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:09 AM

    You can also wach the Toyota Hyryder unveil live from the link below.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 10:00 AM

    As of now, Toyota has only unveied the upmcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV in blue colour but the car has also been spotted in white colour during the testing.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 09:57 AM

    It is not yet known wheather the upcoming SUV from Toyota will be called Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder or just Toyota Hyryder.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 09:48 AM

    The Toyota Hyryder SUV featutes multi-spoke alloy wheels along with a hybrid badge.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 09:34 AM

    Toyota has also undertaken an expansion of the Toyota Technical Training Institute. The batch capacity will go up from 200 to 1,200 students.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 09:32 AM

    Recently Toyota inaugurated a facility within Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts to produce parts for manufacturing clean cars (135,000 units annually), enabling a supply chain for a greener tomorrow.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 09:30 AM

    When it comes to the rear, the car appears to gets C-shaped LED tail lights that are connected with a chrome strip. The logo of Toyota is placed at the centre. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 09:29 AM

    This teaser video hints that the new Toyota Hyryder SUV may have all-wheel drive.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 09:27 AM

    Take a look at the cabin of the new Toyota Hyryder SUV.

     

    ;

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 09:27 AM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 09:22 AM

    The front fasia of the Toyota Hyryder SUV is inspired from the Lexus models.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jul 2022, 09:21 AM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

West Bengal: 2 tribal women stripped naked, tortured in Malda district, alleges BJP

Maharashtra’s Tansa dam nears overflow; villages in Thane, Palghar districts put on alert

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of capital, Yamuna crosses danger mark again

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish, Avinash, Jiya, Bebika might taste Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE