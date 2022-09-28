Headlines

Tata Tiago EV India launch LIVE updates: Price, range, features and more of India’s cheapest electric car

The launch event will be livestreamed but you can catch all the live action from Tata Tiago EV launch in our live blog.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

Tata Motors is launching the new Tata Tiago EV in India today (September 28). The new Tata Tiago is the third electric car from the company after the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. It is also the first of the 10 EVs that the company is planning to launch in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels. Tata Tiago EV is expected to be the cheapest electric hatchback in the country with a range of over 300kms. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) will reveal the Tata Tiago EV price, range, design, features and more at an event scheduled for 11:30am. The launch event will be livestreamed but you can catch all the live action from Tata Tiago EV launch in our live blog.

Tata Tiago EV: Design

In terms of looks, the Tata Tiago EV will look quite similar to the ICE version of the car but it will have some noticeable changes such as the closed front grille finished in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint, EV badging and projector headlights. The Tata Tiago EV will ride on 14-inch steel wheels.

Tata Tiago EV: Cabin

When it comes to cabin, the Tata Tiago EV will feature blue accents and leatherette seats. It will also get a 7--inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.

Tata Tiago EV: Powertrain

Reports suggest that the Tata Tiago EV will be equipped with a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack as seen in Tata Tigor EV. It can be expected to get a 55kW motor. The Tata Tiago EV is rumoured to get 80% of the power in an hour when charged with a DC charger. The car is expected to get over 300kms of range.

Tata Tiago EV: Expected price

Tata Tiago EV will be priced a bit more expensive than the CNG version of the car but it is still expected to be one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the country. Reports suggest that the Tata Tiago EV price in India will start at Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

LIVE BLOG

  • 28 Sep 2022, 11:37 AM

    Tata Taigo EV comes with more than 50 smart car features.

  • 28 Sep 2022, 11:36 AM

    Tata Tiago EV comes with different drive modes.

  • 28 Sep 2022, 11:33 AM

    Tata Tiago EV will come with different battery packs and charging options.

  • 28 Sep 2022, 11:32 AM

    Tata Motors has sold more than 40,000 electric cars in India till now.

  • 28 Sep 2022, 11:31 AM

    Tata Tiago EV India launch is underway.

  • 28 Sep 2022, 11:03 AM

    Tata Tiago EV launch event will begin shortly. You can watch livestream of Tata Tiago EV launch here.

  • 28 Sep 2022, 10:42 AM
  • 28 Sep 2022, 10:27 AM

    Ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors has launched a range of special edition cars in India.

  • 28 Sep 2022, 10:14 AM

    Tata Tiago EV launch event will begin at 11:30am.

  • 28 Sep 2022, 10:00 AM

    The Tata Tiago EV is rumoured to get 80% of the power in an hour when charged with a DC charger. The car is expected to get over 300kms of range.

     

  • 28 Sep 2022, 09:52 AM
  • 28 Sep 2022, 09:51 AM

    Tata Tiago EV will be priced a bit more expensive than the CNG version of the car but it is still expected to be one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the country. Reports suggest that the Tata Tiago EV price in India will start at Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

     

  • 28 Sep 2022, 09:24 AM
  • 28 Sep 2022, 09:13 AM

    “We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88%. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand. Leveraging group synergies, we have also established Tata UniEVerse, a one of its kind EV ecosystem, which is further propelling the EV adoption.” said Shailesh Chandra.

  • 28 Sep 2022, 09:06 AM

    Tata Motors has established Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) with TPG Rise Climate to offer new mobility solutions. TPEM aims to ride the green wave and support the government’s vision to have 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030.

     

  • 28 Sep 2022, 09:01 AM

  • 28 Sep 2022, 09:01 AM

    The new Tata Tiago electric vehicle will join the popular Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV in the company’s electric vehicles lineup. Announcing its plans on World EV Day, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said “we are committed to launch 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels.”

     

