Tata Tiago EV India launch LIVE updates: Price, range, features and more of India’s cheapest electric car

The launch event will be livestreamed but you can catch all the live action from Tata Tiago EV launch in our live blog.

Tata Motors is launching the new Tata Tiago EV in India today (September 28). The new Tata Tiago is the third electric car from the company after the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. It is also the first of the 10 EVs that the company is planning to launch in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels. Tata Tiago EV is expected to be the cheapest electric hatchback in the country with a range of over 300kms. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) will reveal the Tata Tiago EV price, range, design, features and more at an event scheduled for 11:30am. The launch event will be livestreamed but you can catch all the live action from Tata Tiago EV launch in our live blog.

Tata Tiago EV: Design

In terms of looks, the Tata Tiago EV will look quite similar to the ICE version of the car but it will have some noticeable changes such as the closed front grille finished in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint, EV badging and projector headlights. The Tata Tiago EV will ride on 14-inch steel wheels.

Tata Tiago EV: Cabin

When it comes to cabin, the Tata Tiago EV will feature blue accents and leatherette seats. It will also get a 7--inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.

Tata Tiago EV: Powertrain

Reports suggest that the Tata Tiago EV will be equipped with a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack as seen in Tata Tigor EV. It can be expected to get a 55kW motor. The Tata Tiago EV is rumoured to get 80% of the power in an hour when charged with a DC charger. The car is expected to get over 300kms of range.

Tata Tiago EV: Expected price

Tata Tiago EV will be priced a bit more expensive than the CNG version of the car but it is still expected to be one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the country. Reports suggest that the Tata Tiago EV price in India will start at Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).