Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Tata Sierra EV, Harrier EV, Punch iCNG, Altoz iCNG unveiled

Headlines

UPSC success story: Meet Mohammed Husain, Mumbai dock worker's son who lived in slum, cracked IAS exam with AIR 570

Gyanvapi survey explained: What is ASI's ‘detailed scientific investigation’ at Varanasi mosque?

This player owns most expensive house in all Indian cricketers; not MS Dhoni, Sachin, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Meet Karmila Toppo, teacher who crosses river to reach school everyday; know her inspiring story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahindra Thar rival Force Gurkha to get 5-door version soon, spotted testing with Mercedes-Benz engine

UPSC success story: Meet Mohammed Husain, Mumbai dock worker's son who lived in slum, cracked IAS exam with AIR 570

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Yoga Asanas to keep heart healthy

Top 10 most-liked Hindi OTT web series in first half of 2023 

9 health benefits of flax seeds (Alsi ke beej)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Watch: Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumours with viral post, netizens say 'little appu or Rubi coming soon'

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Tata Sierra EV, Harrier EV, Punch iCNG, Altoz iCNG unveiled

Tata Motors will debut the EV versions of the Harrier, Safari and Altroz at the Auto Expo 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Motors has announced that it would be introducing not one, but three new fully electric cars at the forthcoming Auto Expo 2023 in India. Electric versions of the Tata Harrier, Safari, and Altroz will be the brand's showcase cars in the near future. These EVs were shown briefly before the main event. Tata Motors' Punch small SUV may make a debut in electrified form.

The Safari and Harrier EVs will most likely be built on the company's new Gen 2 architecture. Tata Motors previously said that the Tiago EV is the company's last product to be converted from an internal combustion engine to an electric powertrain. The Harrier and Safari SUVs, being bigger vehicles, should have more powerful batteries. However, the details have yet to be established.

Meanwhile, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Altroz EV had its global premiere in near-production form. There was also an Altroz ICE variant on show. The Altroz EV is expected to employ the same electric motor and battery pack as the Nexon EV. The e-motor in the subcompact SUV produces 128 horsepower and 245 Nm of torque. The Nexon EV has a 312-kilometre ARAI-verified range. The Altroz's miniaturisation and lightness should enable it to go farther than the SUV.

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Jan 2023, 05:50 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 05:46 PM

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Harrier EV, Know everything about it here

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 05:18 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors has also showcased the redesigner verison of the Sierra SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 05:13 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveiling the Tata Harrier EV SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. It is based on the ICE verison of the car.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 05:12 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Avinya EV concept to be production ready by 2025, revealed Shailesh Chandra of Tata Motors.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors will also launch Tata Altorz iCNG and Tata Punch iCNG in India soon.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:59 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors showcases ICE engine based Curvv concept.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:55 PM

    President of Passenger Vehicles Business Unit at Tata Motors, Shailesh Chandra, takes the stage at Tata Motors pavillion at Auto Expo 2023.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:48 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors has been leading the affordable EV race in India for quite a while now and with an aim to keep that dominance in the market, the automaker will showcase a new electric version of its SUVs at Auto Expo 2023.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:42 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Hydrogen Fuel cell technology for their commercial vehicle segment. This technology will use Hydrogen instead of fossil fuel to power itself.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:38 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors is also likely to bring back a famous name from the past, the Sierra, as an electric SUV.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:36 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: The electric version of the Harrier is likely to be showcased by Tata Motors. It will be Tata Motors' first proper electric SUV in the Indian market

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:32 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors is showcasing the Tata Yodha CNG. Tata Yodha is a popular pickup truck in India.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:19 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: At the Auto Expo, Tata Motors will most likely present one of its most renowned vehicles, reimagined as an electric vehicle. The Nano EV, which has been in development for some time, may be this vehicle.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:17 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Watch the live launch from Tata Motors  at Auto Expo 2023 here.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:15 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: As for upgrades, a 360-degree camera and an ADAS are likely to be among the new additions to both the Harrier and the Safari.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 04:06 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors will begin their presentation at the Auto Expo 2023 soon.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 03:41 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: The Avinya EV concept, which will make its debut at the 2023 Auto Show, is built on the firm's third-generation EV architecture, which is designed specifically for electric vehicles. The finalised Avinya will be capable of rapid charging, restoring at least 500 kilometres of range in under 30 minutes.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 03:21 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: The Curvv will initially be available as an electric vehicle, followed by its internal combustion engine (ICE) cousin.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 03:10 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Punch EV is expected to be launched next year, making it the company's fourth electric passenger vehicle after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 03:07 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Group shared a teaser for their EVs on its social media channel yesterday. The three new cars will be the flagship electrified versions of the Tata Harrier, Safari, and Altroz.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 02:13 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors' Harrier and Safari EVs are the most intriguing convertible electric vehicles that are to be presented at the Auto Expo 2022.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 01:47 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: It is anticipated that the Punch EV, like the Tigor EV, would include a lithium battery with a capacity of 26 kWh. The Ziptron technology developed by Tata Motors will also be included.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 01:37 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Curvv is predicted to be available for purchase in Indian markets by the year 2024

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 01:14 PM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors also plans to display Avinya and Curvv concept SUVs at the 2023 Auto Expo.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 11:44 AM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Punch CNG SUV is likely to be on display with the Altroz, Harrier, and Safari electric vehicles. A prototype of the Punch CNG has been on the road for some time for testing, and the company has been developing it for some time.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 11:00 AM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 10:15 AM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Currently, Tata Motors is the market leader in the EV sector in India, offering a variety of electric platforms in hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 09:40 AM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors may unveil an electric version of its popular micro SUV, Tata Punch.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 09:06 AM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: The almost production-ready Tata Altroz EV made its premiere at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. As with the Nexon EV, the Altroz EV is expected to have an electric powertrain and battery pack.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 09:02 AM

    Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: The new Gen 2 platform is expected to be used for the Safari and Harrier EVs. Stronger batteries are needed for the Harrier and Safari SUVs. But at this time, the particulars are still up in the air.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Jan 2023, 08:46 AM

    Tata Motors is all set to unveil not one, but three new all-electric vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023 in India.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

West Bengal: 2 tribal women stripped naked, tortured in Malda district, alleges BJP

Maharashtra’s Tansa dam nears overflow; villages in Thane, Palghar districts put on alert

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of capital, Yamuna crosses danger mark again

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish, Avinash, Jiya, Bebika might taste Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE