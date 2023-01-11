Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Tata Sierra EV, Harrier EV, Punch iCNG, Altoz iCNG unveiled

Tata Motors will debut the EV versions of the Harrier, Safari and Altroz at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Motors has announced that it would be introducing not one, but three new fully electric cars at the forthcoming Auto Expo 2023 in India. Electric versions of the Tata Harrier, Safari, and Altroz will be the brand's showcase cars in the near future. These EVs were shown briefly before the main event. Tata Motors' Punch small SUV may make a debut in electrified form.

The Safari and Harrier EVs will most likely be built on the company's new Gen 2 architecture. Tata Motors previously said that the Tiago EV is the company's last product to be converted from an internal combustion engine to an electric powertrain. The Harrier and Safari SUVs, being bigger vehicles, should have more powerful batteries. However, the details have yet to be established.

Meanwhile, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Altroz EV had its global premiere in near-production form. There was also an Altroz ICE variant on show. The Altroz EV is expected to employ the same electric motor and battery pack as the Nexon EV. The e-motor in the subcompact SUV produces 128 horsepower and 245 Nm of torque. The Nexon EV has a 312-kilometre ARAI-verified range. The Altroz's miniaturisation and lightness should enable it to go farther than the SUV.