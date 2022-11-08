Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil LIVE updates: Launch date, design and more of new cruiser motorcycle

Catch all the live action from Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil at EICMA 2022 here.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle will be unveiled at EICMA 2022 in Milan today (November 8). Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be the flagship product from the Indian automaker and it is expected that the company will launch its most expensive product till date at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will draw inspiration from the recently launched Meteor 350 motorcycle and it is expected that it will be launched in the international market at the same time as India. The company has been teasing the motorcycle for quite a while now and over the past few months, it has been spotted several times during the testing phase.

Drawing inspiration from its 650cc cousins, the bike is said to get modified chassis of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. It is also beloved to get a tripper navigation pod, upside down front forks, disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. Just like the Meteor 350, the Super Meteor 650 is also beloved to get three variants which will each have their own unique set of included extras and exterior colours.

When it comes to engine, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is believed to share the engine with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650/ Interceptor 650. The 650cc parallel twin motor churns out 47hp of max power and 52Nm of peak torque. The company may tune the engine to suit the needs of a cruiser motorcycle. You can catch all the live action from Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil at EICMA 2022 here.