Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil LIVE updates: Launch date, design and more of new cruiser motorcycle

Catch all the live action from Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil at EICMA 2022 here.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle will be unveiled at EICMA 2022 in Milan today (November 8). Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be the flagship product from the Indian automaker and it is expected that the company will launch its most expensive product till date at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will draw inspiration from the recently launched Meteor 350 motorcycle and it is expected that it will be launched in the international market at the same time as India. The company has been teasing the motorcycle for quite a while now and over the past few months, it has been spotted several times during the testing phase.
Drawing inspiration from its 650cc cousins, the bike is said to get modified chassis of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. It is also beloved to get a tripper navigation pod, upside down front forks, disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. Just like the Meteor 350, the Super Meteor 650 is also beloved to get three variants which will each have their own unique set of included extras and exterior colours.
When it comes to engine, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is believed to share the engine with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650/ Interceptor 650. The 650cc parallel twin motor churns out 47hp of max power and 52Nm of peak torque. The company may tune the engine to suit the needs of a cruiser motorcycle. You can catch all the live action from Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil at EICMA 2022 here.
The Super Meteor 650 will be offered in two variants - Standard and Tourer. The bike will be available in seven colour options in total. Indians will be able to witness the bike at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022. As of now, the company has not revealed the launch date of the bike but it is expected that the deliveries of the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will begin in 2023.
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes with a 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm at the rear. It also gets dual-channel ABS. The new cruiser motorcycle features a 15.7-litre teardrop shaped fuel tank that flows downwards. The bikes come with a split seat set up and a clean looking rear end. The round instrument console on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is quite similar to its younger sibling Royal Enfield Super Meteor 350.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been unveiled by the company at EICMA 2022. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from the company it brings in several firsts for the company. The bike features orthodox cruiser silhouette and proper proportions with 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel. The bike looks quite comfortable and it appears it will serve the purpose as a cruiser. As mentioned earlier, it brings several firsts for the brand and that includes a 43mm USD fork. It also sports a new logo, RE branding on the engine case and LED headlight.
Royal Enfield is rapidly growing in the international markets and it has been focusing on global launches over the last few years. With Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiling at EICMA 2022, it can be expected that the bikes will arrive in international markets at the same time as India.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 features a circular headlight and rearview mirrors. it gets a curved fuel tank, that sports a new 3D badging and graphics. Just like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 it comes with an offset instrument cluster, dual exhaust, a large rear fender, and a circular taillight.
