Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Brij Bhushan, protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Why is France spending over Rs 1780 crore to dispose of wine?

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: 7 popular one-liners of actor

10 foods to avoid if you have arthritis

Benefits of lemon for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Watch: Salman Khan thanks fans for love as he completes 35 years in Bollywood, drops mash-up reel of his films

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

Automobile

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil LIVE updates: Launch date, design and more of new cruiser motorcycle

Catch all the live action from Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil at EICMA 2022 here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle will be unveiled at EICMA 2022 in Milan today (November 8). Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be the flagship product from the Indian automaker and it is expected that the company will launch its most expensive product till date at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will draw inspiration from the recently launched Meteor 350 motorcycle and it is expected that it will be launched in the international market at the same time as India. The company has been teasing the motorcycle for quite a while now and over the past few months, it has been spotted several times during the testing phase.

Drawing inspiration from its 650cc cousins, the bike is said to get modified chassis of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. It is also beloved to get a tripper navigation pod, upside down front forks, disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. Just like the Meteor 350, the Super Meteor 650 is also beloved to get three variants which will each have their own unique set of included extras and exterior colours.

When it comes to engine, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is believed to share the engine with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650/ Interceptor 650. The 650cc parallel twin motor churns out 47hp of max power and 52Nm of peak torque. The company may tune the engine to suit the needs of a cruiser motorcycle. You can catch all the live action from Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil at EICMA 2022 here.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 04:49 PM
  • 08 Nov 2022, 04:43 PM

    The Super Meteor 650 will be offered in two variants - Standard and Tourer. The bike will be available in seven colour options in total. Indians will be able to witness the bike at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022. As of now, the company has not revealed the launch date of the bike but it is expected that the deliveries of the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will begin in 2023.

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 04:38 PM

    The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes with a 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm at the rear. It also gets dual-channel ABS. The new cruiser motorcycle features a 15.7-litre teardrop shaped fuel tank that flows downwards. The bikes come with a split seat set up and a clean looking rear end. The round instrument console on the  Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is quite similar to its younger sibling  Royal Enfield Super Meteor 350.

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 04:31 PM

    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been unveiled by the company at EICMA 2022. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from the company it brings in several firsts for the company. The bike features orthodox cruiser silhouette and proper proportions with 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel. The bike looks quite comfortable and it appears it will serve the purpose as a cruiser. As mentioned earlier, it brings several firsts for the brand and that includes a 43mm USD fork. It also sports a new logo, RE branding on the engine case and LED headlight.

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 04:29 PM

    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the first bike from the company to feature an LED headlamp.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 04:28 PM

    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be available in two variants - Standard and Tourer.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 04:19 PM

    Take a look at the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 04:13 PM

    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil event will begin shortly.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 03:55 PM

    Royal Enfield is rapidly growing in the international markets and it has been focusing on global launches over the last few years. With Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiling at EICMA 2022, it can be expected that the bikes will arrive in international markets at the same time as India.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 03:46 PM

    The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely be launched at Rider Mania 2022 later this month. Once launched, the new bike may cost around Rs 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 03:40 PM
  • 08 Nov 2022, 03:28 PM

    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 features a circular headlight and rearview mirrors. it gets a curved fuel tank, that sports a new 3D badging and graphics. Just like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 it comes with an offset instrument cluster, dual exhaust, a large rear fender, and a circular taillight.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 03:26 PM

    As with other Royal Enfield motorcycles, the new 650cc Constellation has the brand's characteristic vintage design. Spy photos suggest the bike makes a bold statement in public.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 03:25 PM
