Zee Media Auto Summit 2025: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari makes BIG statement on 10-15 years car scrappage rule, says, 'We're rolling out flex-engine vehicles powered by...'

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, the chief guest at Zee Media Auto Summit has made a significant statement on the ongoing debate around 10-15 years diesel vehicle scrappage rule in Delhi NCR. Here's what he said.

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, the chief guest at Zee Media Auto Summit has made a significant statement on the ongoing debate around 10-15 years diesel vehicle scrappage rule in Delhi NCR.

While speaking at Zee Media Auto Summit 2025, 'Highway man of India' said that the important and crucial question is that the need of the hour is to reduce air pollution at any cost, and Diesel and Petrol car are very hazardous for the environment. He also explained that the rule of scrapping off 10-15 years old Diesel car is in the best interest of the people.

'Petrol and Diesel car are very hazardous. Our imports cost 22 lakh crore rupees. So much money is going out of our country. On top of that, there's this pollution. Shouldn't it be reduced?' he asked.

'Look, the amount of pollution that one old truck used to generate is equal to the amount of pollution that three new trucks of today generate. How much pollution are these old diesel cars generating?', Gadkari said. He added, 'by and large, it's in everyone's best interest to replace it after 10 years. Still, this is a Delhi government law.'

'I'm sensitive to air pollution..' says Nitin Gadkari

He also revealed that pollution is a very sensitive issue for him, and says that due to population, he moves out of Delhi for couple of days. He said, 'I am very sensitive towards this, I don't even live in Delhi. I go out for a couple of days. You tell me, I shouldn't imagine the ill effects of this pollution level in Delhi. I shouldn't even speak about it. But it's a matter that's shortening our lives.'

Suggests better alternatives to Petrol, Diesel cars

At the Auto Summit 2025, he gave suggestions of opting EV cars in place of diesel cars, as those are more environment friendly and saves lot of money. He said, 'The diesel car you are spending ₹15000 on, if you buy the same electric car, it will cost you ₹2000, you will save ₹13000 per month.'

He also said, 'I have a suggestion. Can you convert your diesel car to CNG? Is CNG available in Delhi now? Yes. Does a petrol car have a kit for that these days? You'll save on costs and reduce pollution. So, look elsewhere for such options; there are numerous large-scale facilities available these days. Consider that too. '

Governement is rolling out 'flex-engine' vehicles, reveals Nitin Gadkari

Shri Nitin Gadkari revealed that the government is now planning to roll out diesel and petrol alternatives, 'Green fuel- ethanol' for vehicles to reduce pollution. he said, 'We're currently rolling out flex-engine vehicles powered by ethanol. 100% ethanol is a green fuel. It's cheap. There's no pollution. Farmers will benefit. Furthermore, we're making isobutanol from ethanol. It's an alternative to diesel.'

WATCH: