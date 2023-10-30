ZEE Auto Awards 2023: Ultraviolette, Ather, Hero, and Tork EVs nominated for 'Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year' award

The winner of the awards will be announced at the award ceremony that will take place on October 30th in presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh , Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology.

ZEE Auto Awards 2023 is in its third season, will celebrate the exemplary contributions of India's automotive industry. The third edition of this prestigious Auto Awards will be organised by Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA will be held on October 30, 2023.

Through these awards, people, businesses, and organisations from the auto sector will come together and acknowledge the challenges faced by the industry. The event will also delve into the journey of the Indian Automotive Industry and its path to becoming a global leader soon.

Let's take a closer look at the nominations in the ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELER OF THE YEAR:

ULTRAVIOLETTE F77

ATHER 450X GEN 3

HERO VIDA V1

TORK KRATOS R

The winner of the awards will be announced at the award ceremony that will take place on October 30th in presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh , Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology.