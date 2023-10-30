Headlines

Explained: Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, target of hate crime in Kerala? Know why accused launched IED attack

Your Instagram followers may soon be able add photos to your post, new feature under works

Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

ZEE Auto Awards 2023: Ultraviolette, Ather, Hero, and Tork EVs nominated for 'Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year' award

Israel-Hamas war: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi says this on India's abstention on UN resolution

ZEE Auto Awards 2023: Ultraviolette, Ather, Hero, and Tork EVs nominated for 'Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year' award

The winner of the awards will be announced at the award ceremony that will take place on October 30th in presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh , Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

ZEE Auto Awards 2023 is in its third season, will celebrate the exemplary contributions of India's automotive industry. The third edition of this prestigious Auto Awards will be organised by Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA will be held on October 30, 2023. 

Through these awards, people, businesses, and organisations from the auto sector will come together and acknowledge the challenges faced by the industry.  The event will also delve into the journey of the Indian Automotive Industry and its path to becoming a global leader soon. 

Let's take a closer look at the nominations in the ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELER OF THE YEAR: 

ULTRAVIOLETTE F77
ATHER 450X GEN 3
HERO VIDA V1
TORK KRATOS R

The winner of the awards will be announced at the award ceremony that will take place on October 30th in presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh , Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology.

