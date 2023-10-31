Zee Auto Awards 2023: Take a look at the winners in 4-wheeler category

Apart from celebrating the amazing automotive launches of the past year, the event was graced by automotive bodies and key leaders who discussed the future of electric vehicles in India and the safety concerns from the automakers.

Zee Digital, in collaboration with DNA, hosted the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30 in New Delhi. In the presence of automobile experts, industry leaders, top executives, and automotive manufacturers, the best vehicles among several categories were awarded. The winners of these awards were decided by an esteemed jury panel and our viewers. Apart from celebrating the amazing automotive launches of the past year, the event was graced by automotive bodies and key leaders who discussed the future of electric vehicles in India and the safety concerns from the automakers.

The awards were categorised in two parts - 4-wheeler and 2-wheeler. The categories and nominations of these awards were divided on a range of parameters. After the jury round and public voting, the winners of these much-anticipated awards have been announced. Let’s have a look at the 4-wheeler categories.

Facelift of the Year (Mass Market)

Nominees: Honda City Facelift, MG Hector Facelift, Kia Seltos Facelift and Tata Nexon Facelift.

Winner: Tata Nexon.

Design of the Year

Nominees: Tata Nexon Facelift, Maruti Fronx, Hyundai Verna and Hyundai Exter.

Winner: Hyundai Verna.

SUV of the Year

Nominees: Maruti Frox, Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Winner: Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Electric Car of the Year

Nominees: Hyundai IONIQ 5, MG Comet, Citroen EC3 and Tata Nexon EV Facelift.

Winner: Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Hi-Tech Car of the Year

Nominees: Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic, BMW 7-Series, Audi E-Tron and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Winner: Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Most Trusted Brand of the Year

Nominees: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Skoda India and Honda Cars India.

Winner: Hyundai Motor India.

Most Promising Car of the Year

Nominees: Maruti Jimny, MG Comet, Honda Elevate and Hyundai Exter.

Winner: MG Comet.