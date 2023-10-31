Headlines

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Take a look at the winners in 2-wheeler category

After the jury round and public voting, the winners of these much-anticipated awards have been announced. Let’s have a look winners in the 2-wheeler categories.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Zee Digital, in collaboration with DNA, hosted the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30 in New Delhi. In the presence of automobile experts, industry leaders, top executives, and automotive manufacturers, the best vehicles among several categories were awarded. The winners of these awards were decided by an esteemed jury panel and our viewers. Apart from celebrating the amazing automotive launches of the past year, the event was graced by automotive bodies and key leaders who discussed the future of electric vehicles in India and the safety concerns from the automakers.

The award ceremony was categorised in two parts - 4-wheeler and 2-wheeler. The categories and nominations of these awards were divided on a range of parameters. After the jury round and public voting, the winners of these much-anticipated awards have been announced. Let’s have a look at the winners in the 2-wheeler categories.

Budget Motorcycle of the Year
Nominees: Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda Shine 100, Honda SP 160, and Bajaj Pulsar N150.
Winner: Honda Shine 100.

Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year
Nominees: Ultraviolette F77, Ather 450X Gen 3, Hero Vida V1, and Tork Kratos R.
Winner: Ultraviolette F77. 

Scooter of the Year
Nominees: Hero Xoom 110, Honda Activa H-Smart, and Honda Dio 125.
Winner: Hero Xoom.

Premium Motorcycle of the Year
Nominees: KTM Duke 390, Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, and TVS Apache RTR 310.
Winner: KTM Duke 390.

Most Trusted Brand of the Year (2W)
Nominees: Honda 2 Wheelers India, Yamaha Motor India, TVS Motor Company, and Hero Motocorp.
Winner: TVS Motor Company.

