Zee Auto Awards 2023: Mercedes vs BMW vs Audi vs Hyundai for 'Hi-Tech Car of the Year' award

The Auto Awards 2023 feature nominations in 10 diverse categories, encompassing the prestigious Hi-Tech Car of the Year.

Zee Digital, in collaboration with DNA, is ready to host the Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. With the aim to shed light on the automotive industry's growth, this award makes an effort towards recognizing the automotive industry's key players. The awards feature nominations in various categories, including the thriving Hi-Tech vehicle sector.

The Auto Awards will also include two significant panel discussions. The first explores the automotive industry's commitment to safety, while the second delves into the evolving auto trends, particularly the question of whether electric vehicles are the way forward.

Let's take a closer look at the nominations in the four-wheeler categories for Hi-Tech cars:

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic

BMW 7- Series

Audi Q8 E- Tron

Hyundai I0niq 5