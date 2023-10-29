Headlines

Karan Johar responds to trolls targeting Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone after Koffee With Karan 8 episode: ‘No one is…’

Thousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens ground offensive

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Maruti vs Honda vs Citroen for ‘SUV of the Year' award

Priyanka Chopra reveals people cautioned her not to star in Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan female-oriented films career ke...'

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Mercedes vs BMW vs Audi vs Hyundai for 'Hi-Tech Car of the Year' award

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar responds to trolls targeting Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone after Koffee With Karan 8 episode: ‘No one is…’

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Maruti vs Honda vs Citroen for ‘SUV of the Year' award

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Mercedes vs BMW vs Audi vs Hyundai for 'Hi-Tech Car of the Year' award

Batters with most fours in World Cup 2023 so far

Top run scorers in ongoing World Cup 2023

10 most handsome K-pop singers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Karan Johar responds to trolls targeting Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone after Koffee With Karan 8 episode: ‘No one is…’

Priyanka Chopra reveals people cautioned her not to star in Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan female-oriented films career ke...'

When Matthew Perry revealed beating up Canada PM Justin Trudeau: 'It was pure jealousy'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Mercedes vs BMW vs Audi vs Hyundai for 'Hi-Tech Car of the Year' award

The Auto Awards 2023 feature nominations in 10 diverse categories, encompassing the prestigious Hi-Tech Car of the Year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zee Digital, in collaboration with DNA, is ready to host the Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. With the aim to shed light on the automotive industry's growth, this award makes an effort towards recognizing the automotive industry's key players. The awards feature nominations in various categories, including the thriving Hi-Tech vehicle sector.

The Auto Awards will also include two significant panel discussions. The first explores the automotive industry's commitment to safety, while the second delves into the evolving auto trends, particularly the question of whether electric vehicles are the way forward.

Let's take a closer look at the nominations in the four-wheeler categories for Hi-Tech cars: 

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic

BMW 7- Series

Audi Q8 E- Tron

Hyundai I0niq 5

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' statement on Koffee With Karan goes viral: Watch

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Dunki first review out: Film predicted to complete Shah Rukh Khan's hat-trick, 'it has turned out very well', reveals...

Israel-Hamas War: Killed Hamas head of aerial array Asem Abu Rakaba who helped plan October 7 attack, says IDF

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters, CA of pharma firm, searches Ashoka University

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE