Zee Auto Awards 2023: KTM, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, TVS bikes nominated for 'Premium Motorcycle of the Year' award

Zee Digital, in collaboration with DNA, is ready to host the Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. With the aim to shed light on the automotive industry's growth, this award makes an effort towards recognizing the automotive industry's key players. The awards feature nominations in various categories, including the thriving premium motorcycle segment.

The Auto Awards will also include two significant panel discussions. The first explores the automotive industry's commitment to safety, while the second delves into the evolving auto trends, particularly the question of whether electric vehicles are the way forward.

KTM Duke 390, Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440 and TVS Apache RTR 310 have been nominated under the premium motorcycle of the year category at the Auto Awards 2023. The winner of the awards will be announced at the award ceremony that will take place on October 30th in presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh , Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology.