Zee Auto Awards 2023: KTM, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, TVS bikes nominated for 'Premium Motorcycle of the Year' award

Headlines

Your Instagram followers may soon be able add photos to your post, new feature under works

Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

ZEE Auto Awards 2023: Ultraviolette, Ather, Hero, and Tork EVs nominated for 'Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year' award

Israel-Hamas war: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi says this on India's abstention on UN resolution

12th Fail box office collection day 3: Vikrant Massey film continues to surprise, earns Rs 6.70 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Your Instagram followers may soon be able add photos to your post, new feature under works

Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

ZEE Auto Awards 2023: Ultraviolette, Ather, Hero, and Tork EVs nominated for 'Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year' award

Lesser known facts about India

7 non-dairy calcium-rich foods for healthy bones

7 toughest exams in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner refuses to take off, earns Rs 1.25 crore

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

When Matthew Perry revealed he almost lost chance to play Chandler Bing in Friends: 'It was making me crazy...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Zee Auto Awards 2023: KTM, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, TVS bikes nominated for 'Premium Motorcycle of the Year' award

KTM Duke 390, Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440 and TVS Apache RTR 310 have been nominated under the premium motorcycle of the year category at the Auto Awards 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zee Digital, in collaboration with DNA, is ready to host the Auto Awards 2023 on October 30. With the aim to shed light on the automotive industry's growth, this award makes an effort towards recognizing the automotive industry's key players. The awards feature nominations in various categories, including the thriving premium motorcycle segment.

The Auto Awards will also include two significant panel discussions. The first explores the automotive industry's commitment to safety, while the second delves into the evolving auto trends, particularly the question of whether electric vehicles are the way forward.

KTM Duke 390, Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440 and TVS Apache RTR 310 have been nominated under the premium motorcycle of the year category at the Auto Awards 2023. The winner of the awards will be announced at the award ceremony that will take place on October 30th in presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh , Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey film doubles its collection via word of mouth, earns Rs 2.50 crore

ZEE Auto Awards 2023: Ultraviolette, Ather, Hero, and Tork EVs nominated for 'Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year' award

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner surpasses Virat Kohli as ODI World Cup's all-time leading scorer

Australian woman grabs two snakes emerging from ceiling, viral video shocks internet

Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE