Zee Auto Awards 2022: Take look at all the categories and nominations here

Zee Auto Awards 2022

Following the success of the first edition, Zee Auto Awards are here again to honour the best from the Indian automotive industry. For the Zee Auto Awards 2022, an expert jury panel and our esteemed viewers have picked the best products from the automotive industry launched in the last one year based on their design, accessibility, practicality, performance, and value for money factor. With an aim to grow bigger and better, the Zee Auto Awards aims to acclaim products from the automotive industry based on the final opinion of the jury and viewers. Take a look at the categories and nominations here:

Facelift of the Year

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Citroen C5 Aircross

MG ZS EV

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Hyundai Venue

New product of the Year

Citroen C3

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Jeep Meridian

Tata Punch

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Hatchback of the Year

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Tata Tiago EV

Toyota Glanza

MPV of the Year

Kia Carens

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Kia Carnival

BYD e6

Design of the Year – 4W

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Citroen C5 Aircross

Hyundai Tucson

Porsche Taycan

Kia EV6

Electric Car of the Year

Tata Nexon EV MAX

MG ZS EV

Tata Tiago.ev

Kia EV6

BYD e6

Sedan of the Year

Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen Virtus

Honda City Hybrid

Skoda Octavia

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Luxury Electric Car of the Year

Porsche Taycan

BMW i4

Mini Electric

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Volvo XC40 Recharge

SUV of the Year

Hyundai Venue

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Jeep Meridian

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Brand of the Year – 4 Wheeler

Mercedes-Benz

Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai

BMW

Luxury Car of the Year

Audi A8L

Land Rover Range Rover

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Audi Q7

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Brand of the Year – 2 Wheeler

Royal Enfield

TVS

Bajaj

Ola Electric

Suzuki

Electric Scooter of the Year

Ather 450X

Okinawa OKHI90

Bouncy Infinity E1

Ola S1

TVS iQube

Motorcycle of the Year

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

KTM RC390

TVS Ronin

Honda CB300F

Bajaj Pulsar N250

Premium Motorcycle of the year

Suzuki Katana

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Ducati Multistrada V2

Kawasaki Versys 650

Honda Africa Twin

Design of the Year – 2W