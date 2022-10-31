Zee Auto Awards 2022: Take look at all the categories and nominations here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
Following the success of the first edition, Zee Auto Awards are here again to honour the best from the Indian automotive industry. For the Zee Auto Awards 2022, an expert jury panel and our esteemed viewers have picked the best products from the automotive industry launched in the last one year based on their design, accessibility, practicality, performance, and value for money factor. With an aim to grow bigger and better, the Zee Auto Awards aims to acclaim products from the automotive industry based on the final opinion of the jury and viewers. Take a look at the categories and nominations here:
Facelift of the Year
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno
- Citroen C5 Aircross
- MG ZS EV
- Maruti Suzuki Brezza
- Hyundai Venue
New product of the Year
- Citroen C3
- Mahindra Scorpio-N
- Jeep Meridian
- Tata Punch
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Hatchback of the Year
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
- Maruti Suzuki Celerio
- Tata Tiago EV
- Toyota Glanza
MPV of the Year
- Kia Carens
- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
- Maruti Suzuki XL6
- Kia Carnival
- BYD e6
Design of the Year – 4W
- Mercedes-Benz EQS
- Citroen C5 Aircross
- Hyundai Tucson
- Porsche Taycan
- Kia EV6
Electric Car of the Year
- Tata Nexon EV MAX
- MG ZS EV
- Tata Tiago.ev
- Kia EV6
- BYD e6
Sedan of the Year
- Skoda Slavia
- Volkswagen Virtus
- Honda City Hybrid
- Skoda Octavia
- Toyota Camry Hybrid
Luxury Electric Car of the Year
- Porsche Taycan
- BMW i4
- Mini Electric
- Mercedes-Benz EQS
- Volvo XC40 Recharge
SUV of the Year
- Hyundai Venue
- Mahindra Scorpio-N
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
- Jeep Meridian
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Brand of the Year – 4 Wheeler
- Mercedes-Benz
- Mahindra
- Maruti Suzuki
- Hyundai
- BMW
Luxury Car of the Year
- Audi A8L
- Land Rover Range Rover
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- Audi Q7
- Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Brand of the Year – 2 Wheeler
- Royal Enfield
- TVS
- Bajaj
- Ola Electric
- Suzuki
Electric Scooter of the Year
- Ather 450X
- Okinawa OKHI90
- Bouncy Infinity E1
- Ola S1
- TVS iQube
Motorcycle of the Year
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350
- KTM RC390
- TVS Ronin
- Honda CB300F
- Bajaj Pulsar N250
Premium Motorcycle of the year
- Suzuki Katana
- Triumph Tiger Sport 660
- Ducati Multistrada V2
- Kawasaki Versys 650
- Honda Africa Twin
Design of the Year – 2W
- Suzuki Katana
- KTM RC390
- Triumph Trident 660
- BMW C 400 GT
- Ola S1