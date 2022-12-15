Yamuna Expressway’s speed limit lowered from today, THIS is the new limit

Every year, the Yamuna Expressway witnesses several accidents in the winter season. (Image: Reuters)

Authorities have reduced the speed limit on Yamuna Expressway from today (December 15). Until now, the Yamuna Expressway's speed limit for light cars was 100 km/h but now, the cars will not be allowed to go that fast due to the order. The speed limit on Yamuna Expressway has been lowered to reduce road accidents in foggy and cold weather conditions. Every year, the Yamuna Expressway witnesses several accidents in the winter season that’s why the authorities have decided to reduce the speed limit from December 15 to February 15.

Yamuna Expressway’s new speed limit is 80 km/h for light vehicles such as SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks. New speed limit at Yamuna Expressway for heavy vehicles is 60 km/h. Anyone driving faster than the speed limit will be fined up to Rs 2,000 for overspeeding by the traffic authorities.

As per data shared by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), speed and fog is the primary reason for 19 percent of accidents that are caused on expressways.

Also read: Who is Naseer Khan, the Hyderabad man that bought India's most expensive car McLaren 765 LT Spider



Yamuna Expressway is quite a popular stretch of road as it connects Delhi’s neighbouring city Noida with Agra via Greater Noida. Agra’s Taj Mahal being a major tourist attraction, draws many foreigners that use this expressway to reach the historic monument from Delhi airport.